Inquiries from overseas keep arriving, including from U.S. spouses who think a partner’s coming business trip to Hong Kong is the moment to hire a local investigator.

The pattern is consistent. A husband or wife in the United States has used a private investigator at home. They assume the same toolkit exists in Hong Kong: similar access, similar follow-along work, similar reports that will stand up the way a U.S. file might. That assumption is the problem.

Hong Kong does not run a government licensing system for private investigators the way many U.S. states do. Operators can market matrimonial or infidelity work, but the badge on a website is not a state license. Jaydon Chan, a former Hong Kong police officer who runs Jaydon Private Investigation Service Hong Kong, says that gap is why he warns clients about frauds and why he keeps files to one-on-one contact. His site lists matrimonial and parental cases and a Cheung Sha Wan address. Those are marketing claims, not a government charter. His public profile is also listed as Jaydon Private Investigator Hong Kong | LinkedIn Profile.

U.S. clients also misread the law. What a licensed investigator may do in California or New York, with court process, databases and local custom, is not a menu that can be copied onto a Hong Kong hotel week. Privacy, data and public-order rules are different. Covert recording, tracking and record pulls that some Americans treat as routine can be unlawful there. A report built the wrong way can be useless in a U.S. divorce file and can expose the client.

The useful questions are dull on purpose. Is the person identifiable? Will they put scope, fee and legal limits in writing? Will they say what they will not do? Do they claim a license that Hong Kong does not issue? Anyone who promises “the same as the States” is selling a fantasy.

A business trip is not proof of an affair. Suspicion is not a brief for illegal watching. If the issue is safety or a child’s welfare, the first call is still a lawyer in the relevant jurisdiction, not a stranger with a camera. Americans staring at a Hong Kong itinerary should treat that city as another legal system, not as an extension of a U.S. investigator’s office.