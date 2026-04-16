U.S. and Philippines to Launch Historic 4,000-Acre Economic Security Zone in Luzon to Strengthen Critical Supply Chains

The United States and the Philippines have announced plans to establish a 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone in the Luzon Economic Corridor, marking the first major step in a new model of allied industrial cooperation aimed at reducing dependence on vulnerable global supply chains. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg made the announcement on April 16 as part of the Pax Silica Initiative, which focuses on building AI-native investment acceleration hubs. The zone will serve as a purpose-built platform for allied manufacturing, concentrating production of inputs vital to U.S. and supply chains around the world.

The Philippines is in the Indo-Pacific region and has a lot of important minerals, such as nickel, copper, chromite, and cobalt. It also has a young, skilled workforce. These minerals are becoming more and more important for making high-tech goods like electronics, electric cars, and defense technologies. The Philippines is a good place for trade between the Indo-Pacific and the Pacific. It has a lot of natural resources and energy sources. The Economic Security Zone will bring these things together with America’s strengths in clear rules, contracts that can be enforced, and legal systems. As the project grows, joint governance frameworks will be made to make sure that everyone benefits in the long term.

Philippine officials have changed the name of the site to the Economic Security Zone to get people to put their money into places that help the allies’ goals. The Luzon Economic Corridor itself is a coordinated push into transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing that officials say will transform the region into a more prosperous and interconnected hub. This project represents the first in what both governments envision as a broader network of integrated manufacturing sites, logistics corridors, and shared financial instruments spanning multiple partner nations. The goal is to create a resilient system of supply chains capable of competing with and eventually displacing today’s highly concentrated production networks.

The announcement comes as the US works to protect critical supply chains from single-point vulnerabilities. The zone is expected to be safer and more stable than traditional sourcing models because it will move production to a close treaty ally with strong economic and defense ties. The needs of the allied network, the strengths of the host country, and the demand in the market will all affect how the Luzon hub is built. Officials stressed that the goal of the initiative is not just to build factories, but to set a new standard for friend-shored industrial policy that benefits both the economy and strategy.

The project will bring new investment, jobs, and infrastructure development to one of the most dynamic regions of the Philippines. For the US, it is a real step toward getting access to the materials and parts that power everything from semiconductors to renewable energy technologies. As the two governments work together on planning, they will release more information about the Economic Security Zone, such as timelines for development and specific investment opportunities. They also said that as the Pax Silica network grows, more zones could be added in other partner countries.

This new partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines shows how their long-standing alliance is becoming more economic, and it also shows how both countries are working to make supply chains in the Indo-Pacific safer and stronger.