U.S. and Japan Reaffirm Defense Ties as Hegseth Hosts Japanese Counterpart at the Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan’s Minister of Defense, to the Pentagon for a high-level bilateral meeting aimed at reinforcing the long-standing security partnership between the United States and Japan. The January 15 encounter emphasized mutual support for defense priorities, alliance cooperation, and strategic deterrence.

At the start of the meeting, both leaders praised the depth and durability of the U.S.-Japan alliance, calling it a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Hegseth underscored Washington’s appreciation of Tokyo’s decision to increase its defense spending, calling it a significant and welcome contribution to shared security objectives.

Hegseth framed the alliance as rooted not only in shared values but also in practical cooperation, including joint military training and exercises with the Japan Self-Defense Forces, which he said enhance collective readiness and deterrence against emerging threats. The Pentagon meeting reinforced efforts to integrate operational planning and capability development in support of common defense challenges.

Koizumi underscored the importance of the alliance, noting that cooperative activities and mutual defense investments strengthen both countries’ ability to respond to evolving security dynamics. Both officials participated in a morning physical training session with U.S. Army personnel, symbolizing camaraderie and shared commitment to readiness.

The discussion built on prior engagements between Hegseth and Japanese defense officials, including meetings abroad that focused on regional stability, joint exercises, and interoperability enhancements. The Pentagon meeting reflects ongoing strategic dialogue aimed at addressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reinforcing bilateral defense cooperation.

Looking ahead, both nations affirmed their intention to continue collaboration across military, operational, and policy dimensions, ensuring the alliance remains robust amid shifting global security trends.