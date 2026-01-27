U.S. and Italy Mark 82nd Anniversary of World War II Operation Shingle

U.S. and Italian military personnel, dignitaries, families of fallen service members, and local residents came together on January 22, 2026, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of Operation Shingle, the decisive World War II amphibious landings at Anzio and Nettuno that helped break the stalemate in the Italian campaign.

The ceremony took place at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place of nearly 7,900 American service members who lost their lives in the Italian theater of war.

Military leaders from both nations paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Allied soldiers who fought in the brutal campaign that began on January 22, 1944. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty Jr., the chief of staff of U.S. European Command, participated in the wreath-laying ceremony alongside other U.S. and Italian officials.

Honoring Service and Sacrifice

Army Master Sgt. Joshua Van Horn of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force reflected on the symbolic significance of the event as he walked among the rows of white marble headstones. His personal connection to the 82nd Airborne Division added emotional weight to the remembrance.

“Coming here gives you a sense of purpose,” Van Horn said. “It reminds me why we do what we do.”

The ceremony also featured local schoolchildren who sang songs, recited poetry, and laid roses at gravesites to honor those buried in the cemetery. Officials recognized Army 1st Lt. Carl Hood, the first service member interred at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, highlighting the personal stories behind the historic battle.

A Historic World War II Campaign

Operation Shingle was a major Allied operation designed to outflank German defenses on the Italian peninsula and advance toward Rome. Though the campaign involved months of intense combat, the landings at Anzio and Nettuno helped weaken Axis positions and opened new avenues for the Allied advance.

The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery stands as a testament to the bravery of those who fell not just in Operation Shingle but in other key campaigns, including the Sicily and Salerno landings. It serves as a permanent reminder of the costs of war and the enduring legacy of the Allied effort in Italy.

Continued Allied Partnership

U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Bryant Burch and Italian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also delivered remarks, emphasizing the historic bond between the United States and Italy forged through shared sacrifice in World War II.

The ceremony underscored not only remembrance of past service but also the importance of ongoing cooperation between allied nations in preserving peace and freedom.