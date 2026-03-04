U.S. and Israel Report ‘Decisive Progress’ in Iran Four Days Into Operation Epic Fury

U.S. military leaders say American and Israeli forces are making rapid progress in operations against Iran just four days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, according to a Pentagon briefing.

During a press conference, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the campaign against Iranian military capabilities is progressing quickly. “America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy,” he said, describing the early results of the operation as “historic.”

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026, with the stated goal of dismantling key elements of Iran’s military infrastructure. The mission focuses on destroying Iranian ballistic missile systems, weakening the country’s navy, and preventing Iran from rebuilding offensive military capabilities, including any potential nuclear weapons programs.

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said early battle data suggests the operation is already reducing Iran’s ability to conduct attacks. According to the Pentagon briefing, Iranian ballistic missile launches have dropped by 86 percent since the first day of fighting, including a 23 percent decline in just the previous 24 hours.

Officials also reported a 73 percent reduction in one-way attack drones launched by Iranian forces since the conflict began.

The campaign includes coordinated operations across air, sea, and land. U.S. Central Command confirmed that more than 20 Iranian naval vessels have been destroyed, including a combat ship sunk by a U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine in the Indian Ocean using a Mark 48 torpedo. It marked the first time a U.S. submarine used that weapon to sink an enemy vessel since 1945.

Pentagon officials also said U.S. and Israeli air forces are moving toward full control of Iranian airspace, which would allow continuous air operations targeting missile sites, defense infrastructure, and military leadership positions.

Hegseth indicated the scale of the operation is significant, stating that the offensive has already used twice the air power deployed during the initial “shock and awe” phase of the 2003 Iraq War.

Military leaders said the campaign will continue targeting missile launch systems, naval assets, and other military infrastructure as the operation progresses.

“We are just getting started,” Hegseth said during the briefing, signaling that further strikes and military actions are expected as the campaign unfolds.