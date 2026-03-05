U.S. and Global Law Enforcement Dismantle Major Hacker Forum Selling Stolen Data

The United States has led an international operation to dismantle LeakBase, one of the world’s largest online hacker forums used to buy and sell stolen data and cybercrime tools, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The operation targeted LeakBase, a large online forum where cybercriminals traded hacked databases, stolen credentials, and tools used for cyberattacks. According to investigators, the site had more than 142,000 members and over 215,000 messages exchanged between users.

Law enforcement officials said the forum maintained a vast archive of compromised databases from major breaches, including hundreds of millions of stolen account credentials. The platform allowed users to sell and distribute illegally obtained data, including information belonging to U.S. victims.

The takedown involved a coordinated international effort across 14 countries, organized with support from Europol in The Hague. Authorities executed synchronized actions on March 3 and 4 to shut down the forum’s infrastructure.

As part of the operation, investigators seized the LeakBase database and two domains used by the forum, replacing the websites with official seizure notices. Law enforcement also sent warning messages to forum users and gathered additional digital evidence during the investigation.

Officials said the action is intended to disrupt the broader ecosystem of cybercrime marketplaces that facilitate data breaches, identity theft, and financial fraud. By seizing the forum’s infrastructure and records, investigators may identify additional suspects linked to cybercrime networks.

Cybercrime forums like LeakBase often operate as underground marketplaces where hackers exchange stolen data, malware tools, and services used in digital attacks. Authorities say shutting down these platforms is a critical step in reducing large-scale data breaches and protecting individuals and businesses from identity theft and online fraud.

The Justice Department indicated that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional enforcement actions could follow as authorities analyze the seized data and identify individuals involved in the forum’s operations.