U.S. and French Arrests Target Alleged Hamas Fundraising Network

The Justice Department said Oct. 2 that coordinated arrests in the United States and France had broken up a network accused of raising money for Hamas from American donors.

Prosecutors named Saleem Alzaq, described as a Hamas member and a deputy in the group’s military wing based in Gaza, along with Omar Adhami and Abdel Adhami of Covington, Louisiana, Raed Yousef of Lutz, Florida, and Faouzi Barika, Amel Oualid and Nordine Barika in France. Charges include conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, sanctions violations, money laundering, wire fraud and passport fraud. The charges are allegations. None of the defendants has been convicted in this case.

The government says Alzaq ran an international fundraising effort since January 2020 that collected more than $1.7 million, including from the United States, presented as humanitarian aid for Gaza. The New York Police Department put the sum funneled toward Hamas at more than $2 million. Abdel Adhami is accused of contributing about $94,000, Yousef almost $50,000 and Omar Adhami about $11,000. Associates in France are accused of helping collect and move funds.

“Anyone who finances or assists terrorist organizations responsible for the deaths of American citizens should expect to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “For decades, members of Hamas have raised funding to carry out brutal terrorist attacks. Under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Justice will continue pursuing terrorists who kill Americans, dismantling terrorist finance networks, and delivering justice for the families of victims.”

“The FBI will never forget the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023 – and we will never stop our efforts to cut off funding to Hamas terrorists,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “These subjects allegedly engaged in a conspiracy that extended beyond national borders to funnel money to Hamas and fuel violent attacks, using cryptocurrency, to try to hide their criminal activity.”

“Money is the lifeblood of terrorist organizations, and the arrests announced today disrupted a global financing network that was supplying Hamas with the funds needed to continue its campaign of destroying innocent lives,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald in Manhattan said Alzaq was alleged to be “the center of a Hamas financing network that operated around the globe, soliciting more than a million dollars from individual donors including here in the United States.” U.S. Attorney David I. Courcelle in Louisiana and U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe in Florida tied the local defendants to donations they say were meant for Hamas.

“The NYPD’s counterterrorism work knows no borders,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “Our intelligence analysts uncovered this international finance network and built the case that exposed more than $2 million being funneled to Hamas. Saleem Alzaq, a leader in Hamas’ military arm responsible for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks, and the other defendants allegedly solicited donations under the guise of humanitarian aid and then directed that money to Hamas.”

The FBI’s New York, New Orleans and Tampa offices worked the case with the NYPD, French internal security and the department’s Joint Task Force 10-7. Arrests are not convictions. The next step is court, where the government will have to prove the donations were knowing support for a designated terrorist group rather than charity.