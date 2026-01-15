U.S. Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Strengthen Aeromedical Training Partnership

U.S. Air Force aeromedical personnel and counterparts from the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force completed a focused training exchange designed to strengthen military medical cooperation and improve readiness for joint operations. The collaborative event, held January 6-9, brought together specialists from both nations to share best practices, skills and procedural insights in aeromedical evacuation.

Hosted by the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the training allowed Dutch and U.S. service members to work side-by-side aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and in simulation environments. Activities included hands-on instruction, patient care simulations and exchanges of techniques involving medical equipment, patient handling procedures and evacuation protocols.

Participants emphasized the value of the partnership in enhancing mutual understanding of medical procedures and inter-service coordination. “Training together prepares us to take care of a large number of patients in large-scale conflicts,” said the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force’s Operational Healthcare Unit section lead, highlighting how shared experience builds confidence and effectiveness in combined missions.

U.S. Air Force personnel noted that the exchange not only expanded their knowledge of allied practices but also reinforced core principles of interoperability — essential for NATO and coalition operations. The joint sessions fostered communication, adaptability in realistic scenarios and collective readiness to respond to complex medical emergencies during multinational missions.

The aeromedical collaboration reflects broader defense priorities focused on strengthening ties among NATO allies and enhancing the combined capabilities of allied air forces for future joint operations.