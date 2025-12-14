U.N. General Assembly Passes Gaza Resolution as United States and Israel Voice Strong Objections

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Gaza that the United States and Israel sharply criticized, arguing that it reflects persistent anti-Israel bias within the organization and detracts from ongoing diplomatic efforts.

U.S. officials said the vote stood in contrast to what they described as recent progress under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which was adopted earlier this year and aimed at ending the war in Gaza while establishing a framework for longer-term peace. According to the United States, that resolution has facilitated increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and sustained diplomatic engagement involving Washington and its international partners.

The General Assembly resolution calls on Israel to implement the conclusions contained in a non-binding advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice. U.S. officials rejected this approach, emphasizing that advisory opinions do not carry legal force and should not be treated as binding obligations. They also argued that attempts by the General Assembly to compel cooperation with specific international bodies represent an infringement on national sovereignty.

The resolution further draws attention to the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The United States reiterated its opposition to any effort to expand UNRWA’s role in Gaza, alleging that the agency lacks adequate oversight and has been compromised by links to Hamas. U.S. officials stated that UNRWA would not have a future role in Gaza under their policy framework.

Washington reaffirmed its commitment to implementing Security Council Resolution 2803, describing it as the most viable path toward stability in Gaza and security for Israel. U.S. officials said their objective remains a Gaza that is no longer used as a base for attacks against Israel and where Palestinians can shape their future without the influence of militant groups.

The General Assembly vote once again highlighted deep divisions within the United Nations over the Gaza conflict, as well as broader disagreements about the role of international institutions, legal mechanisms, and humanitarian agencies in addressing the crisis.