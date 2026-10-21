Typical U.S. Family Income Jumps 7 Percent While the Average Falls

The Federal Reserve Board released the 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances on Oct. 9, showing that real median family income rose 7 percent from 2022 to $82,200 while real mean family income fell 6 percent to $145,200. The gap between the typical family and the average family is the clearest signal in the new data.

The survey, conducted every three years since 1989, is the Board’s most detailed look at what American families own, how much they borrow and how they bank. NORC at the University of Chicago carries it out. Participants are chosen at random from 119 geographic areas that include metropolitan regions and rural counties, using sampling methods meant to produce a picture representative of U.S. families. The current results cover the change from the 2022 survey to 2025.

Income gains were not evenly spread. Families in the lower ends of the income and net worth distributions saw modest increases in both median and mean income. Families in the upper ends saw declines. That pattern helps explain why the median, the middle of the distribution, rose while the mean, which is pulled by the largest incomes, fell. Real median net worth rose 2 percent to $215,900. Real mean net worth rose 7 percent to $1.24 million. Most families across the net worth and income distributions experienced increases in both median and mean wealth, so the wealth gains were broader than the income gains.

Housing remained the central asset for many. The homeownership rate was 66 percent in 2025, about unchanged from 2022. For families that owned a home, the median net housing value, defined as the value of the home minus home-secured debt such as a mortgage, rose to $230,000 from $218,900. That is a gain in equity for owners, not a change in the share of families who own.

Retirement participation edged up. The share of families with some form of retirement plan, including account-type plans, individual retirement accounts or defined-benefit plans, stood at around 65 percent, slightly higher than in 2022. For families with account-type plans, both mean and median balances rose. Stock market participation, which includes direct stock and indirect holdings through funds, declined slightly from 58 percent in 2022 to 56 percent in 2025. Among those who did hold stock, the median balance grew 36 percent, from $56,900 to $77,400. Fewer families were in the market, but those who stayed saw larger typical holdings.

Debt levels were stable in the aggregate. The fraction of families with any type of debt remained about 77 percent. Median and mean debt outstanding were unchanged from 2022. The stress measure moved. The share of families with debt payment-to-income ratios greater than 40 percent, a marker the Fed uses for particularly high payment obligations relative to income, increased from 6.5 percent to 8.6 percent. That is the highest reading since the 2013 survey.

The Board released the results alongside a summary report, Changes in U.S. Family Finances from 2022 to 2025, which examines income, net worth, assets, debt and financial vulnerability. An interactive chartbook tracks the same characteristics over the full series. Additional microdata are available to researchers and the public.

The 2025 survey therefore shows two things at once. Typical families had higher real income and slightly higher real wealth than three years earlier, and most groups gained in wealth. At the same time, the average income fell because of declines at the top, stock ownership narrowed, and the share of families carrying heavy debt payments returned to a level last seen more than a decade ago. Those are the numbers the release puts in front of policymakers and the public.