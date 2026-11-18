A competition Kelli Stavast spent two hours covering on-site might run 20 minutes on NBC that night. She learned to expect that math well before she learned to like it.

The Marathon That Airs in Minutes

Stavast has worked three Olympic Games as a broadcaster, covering Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and freestyle skiing and snowboarding in PyeongChang in 2018.

Each one meant arriving roughly a week before the opening ceremony and staying through both weeks of competition that followed, three weeks on-site with no days off built in.

Inside that stretch, the days run long, and the broadcast footprint runs short.

“You find out that the two-hour competition you covered is only gonna be featured in prime time for, you know, twenty minutes,” Stavast said. “And so it’s gonna get edited down, because you think of the time change.”

That single sentence describes most of what a viewer never has to think about. The competition happens in real time, on the other side of a clock nobody at home is watching.

What eventually airs is a package. It is assembled hours later and built to fit a broadcast hour that already has commercials, other sports, and studio segments competing for the same 20 minutes.

A Practice With Its Own Name

NBC’s approach to Olympic coverage has been formal policy since at least 1992, when network executive Terry O’Neil coined a phrase for it that has followed the network ever since. He called it plausibly live: television edited and paced to feel current even when the result has already happened on the other side of the globe.

The logic behind it is mostly a clock problem. A competition in South Korea or Japan runs on a schedule that has nothing to do with an American evening.

Media critic James Poniewozik has described the tension plainly. The network can show the Olympics on its own schedule, but it still makes its money the old way. It fills the most valuable hour of the night with the biggest audience it can gather.

Not every Olympics gets edited the same way. When the Rio Games sat only an hour ahead of the Eastern time zone, NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus still chose to air gymnastics as a packaged, tape-delayed broadcast instead of live.

“It’s frankly a better show packaged,” he said at the time. Even with the clock on her side, the network chose to cut it.

The editing itself can draw scrutiny. In 2012, NBC trimmed a fall by Russian gymnast Ksenia Afanasyeva from its prime-time women’s team broadcast. The network cited time.

Her routine had run barely a minute and a half, hardly enough to explain the cut on those grounds alone. The New York Times read the edit instead as a choice to preserve suspense for an outcome many viewers already knew online.

Stavast’s own sports rarely draw that kind of scrutiny. Diving and freestyle skiing do not carry NBC’s biggest prime-time audiences, so the editing draws less public argument. It still happens.

Why the Cut Gets Made

Stavast has her own plain version of the reasoning, and it has nothing to do with how hard anyone worked that day.

“You do a lot of work, and sometimes very little of it makes air,” she said. “And it’s not anything to do with us. It’s like, oh, no Americans medaled, so we’re not gonna spend a whole lot of time on this sport because the outcome isn’t as exciting.”

What airs in prime time is, in her words, the cream of the crop. A medal contender gets the package. A strong storyline gets the package. A competition that ends without an American on the podium gets a mention, if it gets anything at all.

None of that is a judgment on the athletes who did not make the cut. It is a scheduling decision. It is made against a 20-minute window, and it is filled with whatever the largest possible audience will actually sit through.

A category of interview survives only in Stavast’s own memory, or in whoever was standing close enough to hear it. An athlete who finishes eighth still gets approached, still gets asked a real question, still gets treated like the story matters. Most of that exchange never makes it to television.

The Work That Doesn’t Make the Reel

Knowing the odds ahead of time doesn’t make them easier to sit with. Stavast still shows up, still reports the full event, still gathers everything she can from an athlete regardless of whether the segment survives the edit.

“You’re constantly going with the flow,” she said. “You kind of know what you’re setting out to do, and you have no idea what will make air, what won’t.”

That uncertainty runs opposite to the rest of her career. On pit road for NASCAR and IndyCar, whatever she says goes out live, unedited, the moment she says it. No producer decides overnight whether a lap or an interview earned its spot.

At the Olympics, the work and the broadcast are separated by hours, sometimes by a full day. A reporter still has to do the job fully, for an audience that has no guarantee of ever seeing it.

Stavast has called that gap a reason to have thick skin. It is also, more quietly, a test of the same instinct her mentor at Chapman tried to teach her.

The story belongs to the subject, not to the reporter standing next to it. That stays true whether the piece airs at eight o’clock or never airs at all.

Some version of this job would treat the edit as an insult, proof that the reporting didn’t matter. Nothing in how Stavast talks about the work suggests she takes it that way. She treats every conversation as though it might be the 20 minutes, because there is no way to know in advance which one will be.

Still the Best Job She’s Had

None of it soured her on the assignment. Three weeks away from home, a schedule with no rest days, a broadcast window that might use 20 minutes of a day’s work.

Stavast still calls the Olympics the best job she has ever had.

Part of the reason is what she was chasing in the first place. She has said she prefers telling the human side of a story over the technical side, the personalities over the mechanics of the competition itself. A packaged, story-driven broadcast segment plays to exactly that instinct, even when it means most of a day’s reporting never makes the cut.

“It’s three weeks in wherever you are, and the food might get tiring,” she said, “but I never tired of being at the Olympics.”