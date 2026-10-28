Turned Down by Insurers, Austin S. Pieratt Built an Oklahoma City Firm to Face Them

At 19, Austin S. Pieratt went up against a tow company without a lawyer. He represented himself, made his own case and won a judgment. It was his first case, and it came years before he set foot in law school.

Today Pieratt is the founder and managing attorney of AP Injury Lawyers, a personal injury firm in Oklahoma City that represents people hurt in crashes across the metro, including Norman, Moore and Edmond. He opened it in September 2016 as a one-person practice. The team now numbers eight.

The firm’s start was less tidy than the slogan on its website, which reads “Hurt In An Accident? Lawyer Up.” After Pieratt passed the Oklahoma bar in 2015, insurance companies passed on hiring him. So he went to work on the other side of the table. He set out to help injured Oklahomans “and make the insurance companies that did not hire me pay,” he says.

Law in the Family

Pieratt was born and raised in Houston, and law was already part of the household. He is a third-generation attorney. His father practiced personal injury law in Houston. His grandfather ran a general practice and served as a judge in Washington County, Texas.

He didn’t head straight for a courtroom, though. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Management of Information Systems from San Diego State University in 2012, then came to Oklahoma for law school. He worked at LexisNexis while he was a student at Oklahoma City University School of Law, graduated in 2015 and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar that same year. He chose to make Oklahoma his home.

Outside the office, the interests he lists are music, sports, family and his faith.

An Office of One

Pieratt opened the firm by himself a year after he passed the bar. By 2017 he had narrowed his work to personal injury, and that’s all he has handled since.

His deepest experience is in car, truck and pedestrian crashes. He also represents people hurt in motorcycle wrecks, rideshare collisions and drunk driving crashes, along with families who bring wrongful death claims after a fatal wreck.

His view of the industry that once turned him away is blunt. “Insurance companies are not your friend,” he says.

Some of the firm’s cases have called for more than letters and phone calls. In a trucking wrongful death case, the firm bought a semi-truck and crash-tested it with forensic engineers to prove liability. In another, a driving range over-served a driver, who then rear-ended Pieratt’s client and left him paralyzed from the waist down. A dram shop claim holds a business responsible for serving alcohol to someone who goes on to cause harm, and that claim ended in a $1,000,000 policy-limits recovery, meaning the insurer paid the full coverage available on the policy. Early in his career, Pieratt also took two cases with difficult facts to jury verdicts.

Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every case is different.

405 Magazine named Pieratt among its Best Personal Injury Lawyers in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Client Makes the Call

Pieratt is plain about who runs a case. “The client is always the final decision maker,” he says. His own office, in his words, is “sitting shotgun.”

That shows up in how clients reach the firm. They get a direct line to call or text their assigned attorney, and they can also reach the team through WhatsApp or video. The firm’s policy is to return calls within 24 hours. The homepage sums it up in a header: “Speak Directly With A Personal Injury Attorney In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.” Meetings can happen at the office, by video or at a client’s home. AP Injury Lawyers was among the first firms in Oklahoma City to use electronic signatures, so someone recovering from a crash doesn’t have to drive across town to sign a form. Intake runs around the clock, so a person can call about a wreck at any hour and set up a consultation. That consultation is free, whether it starts with a phone call or with the form on the firm’s website. The site is blunt about timing, too, with a header that reads “You Have A Limited Window To File Your Case.”

The money side is set up the same way. The firm works on contingency, so clients pay nothing upfront. If a case settles without a lawsuit being filed, the firm never takes more in fees than the client receives. It also handles the property-damage side of a car accident claim at no charge, which takes the fight over a damaged vehicle off the client’s plate while the injury claim moves ahead.

Language is part of it, too. Pieratt speaks Spanish, and so does case manager Ana Macias, so Spanish-speaking clients can talk through an injury claim in their own language. Several of the firm’s Google reviews are written in Spanish.

The lawyers around him bring a view from the other side. The attorney roster includes Taylor M. Wallner, Ernest R. Walcher, III (“Tripp”), and trial attorney Scott Caldwell. Tripp Walcher worked in insurance defense before joining the firm. Caldwell, who came aboard in 2026, has 20 years of practice behind him, including about 10 years as defense counsel for Allstate and more than 10 jury trials to verdict. The case managers on the team include Victoria Gibson, a registered nurse who earned her paralegal certification in 2003, and Elaina Russell.

The firm’s stated mission is to make sure clients don’t lose out on what they’re entitled to, to get them the most it can, and to treat each one as a person instead of a file number.

Close to Home

AP Injury Lawyers puts its sponsorship money into local groups and events around the metro. It supports The Mack Impact, Infant Crisis Services, Peaceful Family Oklahoma, Lilyfield and the Mary Kay Charitable Foundation. It sponsors the Deer Creek Schools Foundation Golf Classic. It also backs the Victory Church summer camp and the church’s Christmas toy drives.

None of it is tied to a case or a settlement.

The practice still runs out of a single office, at 2248 NW 40th St. in Oklahoma City. The founder who once took on a tow company by himself now leads a team of eight, and he keeps the firm’s purpose to one sentence.

“The client is the reason we are here,” Pieratt says.