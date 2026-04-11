Trump Voices Confidence as VP Vance Leads Extended Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan

President Donald Trump addressed reporters Friday as Vice President JD Vance prepared to depart for Islamabad, offering a straightforward message of support for the delicate peace process. Trump wished Vance luck and expressed optimism that the talks could yield results, while repeatedly stating on social media that Iranian negotiators have few options left at the table.

The comments came as Vance arrived in the Pakistani capital on Saturday to lead a U.S. delegation in what has become a marathon round of discussions aimed at converting a fragile ceasefire into a lasting end to the month-long conflict with Iran. The sessions, hosted and mediated by Pakistani officials, stretched deep into the night at the Serena Hotel, with reports indicating the American team remained engaged for well over 12 hours.

Vance heads the U.S. side alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner. They met first with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before sitting down with the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. Pakistani authorities described the moment as a make-or-break opportunity for regional stability.

The talks represent the highest-level direct engagement between the United States and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They focus on solidifying the temporary truce, reopening full access to the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing related issues such as blocked Iranian assets and the separate tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central point of contention. Iran closed the vital waterway at the outset of the conflict, disrupting global oil flows and driving up energy prices. Even with the ceasefire in place, passage remains limited, and both sides continue to press their positions on future access and security guarantees.

Trump has been vocal in the lead-up to the meetings. In public statements and online posts, he accused Iran of attempting to use the strait for leverage and emphasized that Tehran must negotiate seriously or face continued pressure. He told reporters he gave Vance clear instructions but added that no backup plan was necessary if the current path succeeds.

Before boarding his flight, Vance told reporters he expected the discussions to be positive, provided Iran approached them in good faith. He noted that President Trump had given the team straightforward guidelines and stressed that the United States would not tolerate delays or gamesmanship. Vance also highlighted his own extensive phone diplomacy in the days before the trip as part of the broader preparation effort.

The ceasefire, announced earlier in the month, has shown signs of strain. Recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, along with differing interpretations of the truce terms, have complicated the path forward. Iran has insisted on certain conditions, including an Israeli pause in Lebanon and the release of frozen assets, before fully committing to a permanent agreement.

Pakistani officials have played a key mediating role, urging both delegations to seize the opportunity. Security in Islamabad was tight throughout the day, with roads sealed and residents advised to remain indoors as the talks unfolded.

For Vance, the assignment marks a significant test. The former senator from Ohio, who once expressed skepticism about prolonged U.S. military engagements in the Middle East, now finds himself at the center of one of the most complex diplomatic efforts of the Trump administration. Observers note that success could help stabilize energy markets and reduce immediate risks of renewed escalation.

As the negotiations continued into the early hours, no immediate breakthroughs were announced. Sources familiar with the process indicated that both delegations remained at the table, suggesting serious engagement on the core issues. The length of the session itself has been viewed by some analysts as a sign that neither side is walking away quickly.

The outcome of these talks could have far-reaching effects on global energy supplies, regional security, and the broader balance of power in the Middle East. Markets have watched closely, with oil prices remaining elevated amid uncertainty over the strait.

Further updates are expected in the coming hours as the discussions progress. Both the White House and Iranian officials have kept details of the sessions limited, citing the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

This diplomatic push underscores the Trump administration’s preference for direct engagement combined with firm leverage. Whether the extended talks in Islamabad produce a durable agreement will likely shape the next phase of U.S. policy toward Iran and the wider region.