Trump Issues Grave Warning to Iran: ‘A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’ as Deadline Looms

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran on Tuesday, declaring in a Truth Social post that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran fails to meet his deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and agreeing to a ceasefire deal in the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with the Islamic Republic.

The stark message, posted Tuesday morning, reads in full: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” Trump framed the potential destruction as a consequence of Iran’s refusal to comply with his demands, while leaving a narrow window for last-minute negotiations. “However, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen,” he added in the same post.

The warning is tied to a hard 8 p.m. deadline Trump set for Iran to reach an agreement that includes fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz — the critical waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil passes. Iran has blocked shipping in the Strait since the conflict intensified more than a month ago. Failure to comply, Trump has repeatedly signaled, would trigger devastating U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

The president’s latest threat builds on an expletive-laden Easter Sunday post in which he vowed to turn Tuesday into “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one” if the strait remained closed. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!” he wrote at the time.

White House officials and Trump allies have described the looming deadline as “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” with the president emphasizing that U.S. military power could “take out” Iran “in one night” or achieve the “complete demolition” of its infrastructure if necessary.

Iranian officials have responded defiantly. Tehran has suspended all diplomatic and indirect communication with the United States following Trump’s latest statement and warned it would target U.S. interests if civilian facilities are attacked. Iranian authorities have also called on civilians to form human chains to protect power plants.

The escalating exchange comes amid a broader military confrontation that has already seen U.S. and Israeli strikes inside Iran and the rescue of a downed American colonel by U.S. special forces. Trump has described the U.S. plan as precise and overwhelming, stating in recent remarks that “every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” if the deadline passes without a deal.

As the clock ticks toward the Tuesday night deadline, global markets and energy analysts are closely watching developments in the Strait of Hormuz, where any prolonged closure could trigger sharp spikes in oil prices and broader economic fallout. Trump has maintained that a diplomatic breakthrough remains possible but has shown no signs of backing away from his threat of overwhelming force.

The president’s post has drawn immediate international attention, with some allies praising his tough stance and critics warning that such apocalyptic language risks further inflaming an already volatile conflict.