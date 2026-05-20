Trump Administration Taps Penn Transformation Partners (Halmar) to Lead Major New York Penn Station Overhaul

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Amtrak officials announced today that Penn Transformation Partners (Halmar) has been selected as the master developer for the long-awaited transformation of New York Penn Station. The move marks a significant step forward in delivering a modern, world-class transit hub for one of the busiest stations in the country.

The aging facility will be transformed into an efficient gateway for daily commuters and tourists alike through the collaboration. Plans include a striking new grand entrance on Eighth Avenue leading to a spacious train hall, wider and more inviting concourses to replace the current cramped walkways, and expanded track capacity that could introduce limited through-running for regional rail services. Additional upgrades will focus on better retail options, improved wayfinding, passenger amenities, and structural improvements to the existing underground layout, all while preserving Madison Square Garden with fresh classical-inspired cladding.

Secretary Duffy highlighted the progress made since the Trump Administration took direct control of the project. “We took over the transformation of New York Penn Station because the project was behind schedule, over budget, and hopelessly mismanaged,” he said. “One year later, we continue to hit major milestones at record speed. In selecting Penn Transformation Partners (Halmar) and their innovative plan, we are one step closer to delivering a world-class travel hub that daily commuters and travelers have dreamed of for decades.”

The competitive selection process, overseen by Special Advisor Andy Byford, evaluated bidders on their ability to deliver strong value, generate new revenue streams for Amtrak, boost concourse capacity, enhance safety and operations, support future passenger growth, and create an exceptional user experience.

“Everyone at Amtrak is thrilled to announce Penn Transformation Partners (Halmar) and even more excited that the project is one step closer to having shovels in the ground next year,” Byford stated. “The rapid completion of a rigorous procurement process represents more than just delivering on a highly ambitious milestone. It demonstrates that Amtrak and USDOT are uniquely capable of making this vision a reality.”

Deputy Transportation Secretary Steve Bradbury emphasized the practical benefits. “Not only is the winning redesign for New York Penn Station beautiful, but the changes to the station will more importantly increase the capacity of what is already America’s busiest transit hub, allowing commuters and visitors alike to reach their destinations more easily.”

To keep the momentum going, the Federal Railroad Administration is providing an additional $200 million through the Partnership for the Northeast Corridor Program. This funding will support critical design and permitting work. Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT are also contributing resources to prepare for groundbreaking by the end of 2027.

Federal Railroad Administrator David Fink noted the broader impact. “FRA is investing $200 million to support critical design and permitting work on the New York Penn Transformation. The new station will be an architectural icon that fuels further development in the Nation’s financial capital while accommodating more passengers during critical rush periods.”

The project draws inspiration from the original classical Penn Station, whose demolition decades ago helped spark the modern historic preservation movement. The new design seeks to blend that heritage with today’s needs alongside nearby landmarks like Madison Square Garden and Moynihan Train Hall.

Since assuming oversight in April 2025, the Trump Administration has moved quickly. Key milestones include the appointment of Byford as project lead in May, the release of an updated schedule with initial federal grants in August and the hiring of legal, financial and environmental advisors in October.

Next steps include finalizing contracts, securing permits, completing a service optimization study, and reaching financial close before construction begins. Officials say the public-private partnership model will serve as a blueprint for future bold infrastructure projects across the country.

For millions of travelers who pass through Penn Station each year, today’s announcement brings fresh hope that the days of outdated facilities and bottlenecks are coming to an end.