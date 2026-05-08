Trump Administration Releases Never-Before-Seen UAP Files in Major Transparency Push

The Department of War took a significant step toward openness on Friday by releasing a collection of previously unseen files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. The move marks the first wave of declassifications under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, known as PURSUE.

Officials described the release as historic. For the first time, the public can access a centralized repository of UAP-related materials without needing security clearance. The documents, images and videos sit on a new dedicated page at war.gov/ufo, with additional batches expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

President Donald J. Trump directed the effort earlier this year. In a statement shared on Truth Social, he called for the identification and declassification of records tied to UAP, UFOs and potential extraterrestrial activity. Administration officials emphasized that no previous president had followed through on this level of disclosure.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed the development. “The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” he said. “These files, hidden behind classifications for years, have fueled plenty of speculation. It is time the American people see them for themselves.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard highlighted the coordinated nature of the project. She noted that her office is working closely with the Department of War and other agencies to review holdings and provide maximum information to the public.

FBI Director Kash Patel and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also voiced support. Patel emphasized the need to provide access to the public, while upholding the country’s security priorities. Isaacman pointed to NASA’s role in following the data and sharing findings openly as part of broader scientific exploration.

The files include original source documents, videos, photographs and intelligence reports spanning decades. Many have not yet undergone full scientific analysis to explain any anomalies they might contain. Authorities reviewed them for security concerns before posting.

This initiative responds directly to public demand for clarity on a topic that has generated intense interest and debate for generations. Past efforts often faced criticism for limited disclosure or outright dismissal of reports. The current approach aims to change that by putting primary materials in front of everyday citizens.

Visitors to the new site can browse the materials immediately. The Department of War plans ongoing updates, promising a steady flow of additional records as reviews continue across multiple agencies including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy and the FBI.

Reactions poured in quickly after the announcement. Some witnesses were excited at the prospect of seeing long-rumored documents, others warned against hasty judgments before studying them carefully. Whatever their outlook, the disclosure marks a major change in the way government handles information it used to keep under wraps.

This move has been characterized as part of the Trump administration’s broader promises to cut “excessive secrecy.” As more files become available, Americans will be able to examine the evidence for themselves and come to their own conclusions about what it shows.”

For now, it’s about the first drop, and the promise of ongoing transparency. The full impact of these records will likely become clearer as researchers, journalists and the public dig into them.