Trump Administration Moves to Weaken Methane Rules for Oil and Gas Operations

The Trump administration has proposed rolling back key portions of the Biden-era methane regulations for the oil and gas industry, a move announced by the president at a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, on October 27.

President Donald Trump said the changes would terminate “expensive and unnecessary” rules, projecting $45 billion in savings for consumers and producers while unlocking an estimated 210 million additional barrels of oil and 1.41 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The Environmental Protection Agency released the formal proposal the following day. It would rescind the Super Emitter Program, which allowed certified third parties to flag large methane releases for rapid investigation, and ease requirements for lower-producing or “marginal” wells. The proposal would also restore routine flaring of associated gas as an accepted control method under certain conditions, provided the flare achieves at least 95 percent destruction efficiency.

Methane is the primary component of natural gas and a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Oil and gas operations are the largest industrial source of U.S. methane emissions. The 2024 Biden standards, the first nationwide rules covering existing facilities, were projected by the EPA to avoid roughly 58 million tons of methane through 2038, along with substantial reductions in volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants.

Industry groups have welcomed the proposed revisions. The American Petroleum Institute said it looks forward to a “more workable approach that supports American energy production, provides greater regulatory certainty and advances continued emissions reductions.” Smaller operators have argued that compliance costs for low-producing wells threaten their viability.

Environmental organizations have criticized the proposal. Groups note that marginal wells, while producing a modest share of total output, account for a disproportionate share of methane leaks. Critics also point to the loss of third-party monitoring tools that have helped identify large emission events. The EPA’s own analysis projects the changes could result in an additional 60 million short tons of methane emissions from 2027 through 2050.

The proposal remains open for public comment. It arrives amid broader policy shifts that have reduced federal support for renewable energy and emissions limits on fossil-fuel power plants, contributing to the United States being identified in recent international assessments as an outlier among major economies in the pace of emissions reductions. Whether the final rule delivers the projected production gains or cost savings will depend on how operators respond and on the outcome of the comment process and any subsequent legal challenges.