The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced new progress this week on the Trump Administration’s ambitious overhaul of New York Penn Station, with Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy confirming that the project has reached three key milestones and remains on track to break ground by late 2027. The initiative is part of the Administration’s broader effort to deliver large-scale infrastructure that reflects American pride and innovation.

“We are rebuilding Penn Station on Trump Time and partnering with the private sector to make it happen on time and on budget,” said Secretary Duffy. “Under President Trump, USDOT is cutting through red tape to meet our ambitious timeline, and I am confident we will bring together the greatest minds to create a lasting symbol of American architecture and infrastructure.”

In collaboration with Amtrak, USDOT confirmed three major developments that advance the project toward construction. The first is the release of a call for Letters of Interest through Amtrak’s Procurement Portal, inviting qualified firms to apply for the Penn Station Transformation Project’s master developer role. The second is the selection of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as legal advisor and KPMG as financial advisor, along with environmental consulting firm AKRF, which has joined the project to support environmental review and compliance. The third milestone is the launch of a Service Optimization Study that will evaluate ways to accommodate long-term passenger growth at Penn Station and throughout the surrounding region.

According to USDOT, these advisors will play a critical role in shaping a public-private partnership strategy designed to attract private investment, streamline approvals, and identify funding opportunities that reduce taxpayer costs. “This will be one of the most significant construction projects in U.S. history,” said Andy Byford, Special Advisor to the Amtrak Board. “Working with the private sector ensures we meet our goals efficiently while delivering value for the American people.”

In April, Secretary Duffy announced that USDOT and Amtrak would assume direct control of the Penn Station overhaul from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and withdrew $72 million in grant funding as part of the management transition. In May, Byford was appointed as project overseer to lead the transformation through a master developer public-private partnership. By August, the Department and Amtrak unveiled the project timeline and secured a $43 million federal grant to fund preliminary development, including solicitation, permitting, and early engineering work. In September, Secretary Duffy also reclaimed management of Washington D.C.’s Union Station, aligning it with the Administration’s goal of improving travel and enhancing the appearance and safety of major national transit hubs.

New York Penn Station currently welcomes more than 12 million annual passengers, representing 18 percent of Amtrak’s total ridership and nearly 45 percent of Northeast Corridor travel. The station supports over 1,000 daily train movements across 21 tracks serving Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, and the Long Island Rail Road.

As plans move forward, USDOT says it remains focused on delivering the Penn Station Transformation Project “at the speed of Trump,” emphasizing efficiency, collaboration, and design excellence to create a transportation landmark that future generations can take pride in.