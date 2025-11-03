U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley will travel to Europe and the Middle East to advance President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran and reinforce international efforts to restrict terrorist groups from accessing the global financial system.

During the trip, Under Secretary Hurley will work closely with partner nations to strengthen the implementation and enforcement of United Nations sanctions and measures that were reimposed following Iran’s failure to meet its international obligations.

“President Trump has made clear that Iran’s destabilizing and terrorist activities must be met with sustained and coordinated pressure,” said Hurley. “I look forward to meeting with our partners to coordinate our efforts to deny Tehran and its proxies the financial access they rely on to evade international sanctions, fund violence, and undermine stability in the region.”

Hurley’s itinerary includes high-level engagements in Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, and Lebanon.

In Israel, discussions will focus on expanding cooperation to counter Iran’s regional proxies and further advance the U.S. maximum pressure campaign.

In the UAE, Hurley will underscore the importance of the U.S.-UAE partnership in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. He will highlight how stronger financial safeguards can enhance the nations’ economic relationship and cement the UAE’s role as a leading global financial hub.

In Türkiye, Hurley will meet with officials to coordinate efforts to curb regional malign influences and prevent sanctions evasion. The meetings will emphasize the importance of implementing and enforcing robust illicit finance controls.

Hurley’s visit marks another step in the United States’ ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation against Iran’s destabilizing activities and reinforce global financial integrity.