Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pressing Congress for roughly $50 billion to modernize the Federal Aviation Administration’s aging air-traffic-control systems, days after a telecommunications failure triggered a rare nationwide ground stop that stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers. The request has met resistance from senators in both parties, who argue the administration has yet to fully explain how the money would be spent and why previously appropriated funds remain largely unused.

The ground stop occurred Friday after overloaded routers failed during a contractor upgrade at an FAA facility in Arkansas. Officials said the outage was not the result of a cyberattack. In its aftermath, Duffy raised an earlier $30 billion request to $50.1 billion, covering air-traffic-control modernization, facilities, and related airport infrastructure. Congress had already provided $12.5 billion for FAA upgrades in last year’s reconciliation package; reports indicate only a fraction of that money has been spent.

On Tuesday, Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford met privately with Republican senators. Several emerged unconvinced. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) described “some skepticism,” noting that unspent funds remain available. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said he was “furious” that the figure had jumped from $30 billion to $50 billion. Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged ongoing discussions but noted that time is short in the current Congress.

Democrats have also raised concerns. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), a member of the Appropriations Committee, questioned whether the FAA, after recent staffing reductions, has the capacity to properly supervise large-scale contractor work. He and others have called for a clearer plan before new appropriations are approved. Some House Democrats have suggested redirecting unspent immigration-enforcement funds instead of authorizing fresh spending.

The debate arrives as the White House seeks to project competence on infrastructure and national security while President Trump is traveling in Asia. A prolonged funding fight could delay upgrades to systems that still rely, in places, on decades-old technology. At the same time, lawmakers from both parties have expressed frustration that earlier modernization money has moved slowly.

For travelers, the practical stakes are clear: another outage of similar scale would again disrupt flights nationwide. For Congress, the question is whether the $50 billion request represents a necessary catch-up investment or an insufficiently detailed ask made in the wake of a high-profile failure. The outcome will shape air-traffic-control funding for years and will test whether the lame-duck session can produce agreement on a major infrastructure priority before the new Congress is seated.