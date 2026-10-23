When February settles over Franklin County, plenty of Vermonters start looking south. St. Augustine, Florida, is an easy favorite for travelers who want warmth without giving up culture. Founded by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés in 1565, it is often described as the oldest continuously inhabited European-founded city in the continental United States, and its walkable historic district packs centuries of stories into a few blocks. The variety of St. Augustine museums also makes the city a reliable choice when the weather turns cool or rainy. Here is how to plan a relaxed winter escape that balances sunshine, history and good food.

Why St. Augustine Works in Winter

Winter is one of the most comfortable seasons for a visit. January daytime highs average in the upper 60s Fahrenheit, which is warm enough for walking tours and outdoor cafés but rarely hot. The city also feels festive through the holiday season, when the annual Nights of Lights festival illuminates the historic district with millions of lights. For travelers from northern Vermont, that combination of mild weather and atmosphere is hard to beat. Outside the holiday peak, winter weekdays are often calmer than spring and summer, which means shorter lines at major sites and easier restaurant reservations.

The compact layout helps as well. St. George Street, a pedestrian street that runs through downtown, connects many of the main attractions, so you can park once and explore on foot. That matters when you want a slower trip rather than a schedule built around driving and parking.

Getting There From Northern Vermont

Most travelers combine a flight with a short drive. St. Augustine sits about 40 miles south of downtown Jacksonville, so Jacksonville International Airport is the usual gateway. A few options are worth comparing:

Fly from Burlington with a connection to Jacksonville, or compare seasonal routes to other Florida airports.

Rent a car on arrival; parking garages near the historic district make it easy to leave the car for the day.

Drive if you want flexibility for a longer trip, but remember that the route covers well over 1,000 miles, so plan overnight stops.

Book accommodation early for holiday weeks, when the festival of lights draws large crowds.

Where to Stay in St. Augustine

Where you stay shapes the trip. Inns and bed-and-breakfasts inside the historic district put you within walking distance of St. George Street, the bayfront and most museums, which makes evenings especially easy. Hotels on Anastasia Island trade that convenience for beach access and quieter nights, and they suit travelers who want a mix of history and coastline. If you plan to spend most of your time in the old city, staying downtown usually saves time and parking hassles, while families who need more space may prefer a vacation rental a short drive away.

A Three-Day Itinerary for History Lovers

The table below offers a simple framework. Adjust it to the weather and to how much walking your group enjoys.

Day Morning Afternoon Evening Day 1 Walk St. George Street and the historic district Castillo de San Marcos and the bayfront Dinner downtown and holiday lights in season Day 2 St. Augustine Lighthouse and coastal views Museum time: Lightner Museum and Medieval Torture Museum Ghost tour or an evening stroll through the old city Day 3 Beach walk on Anastasia Island Shopping and a final museum stop Drive back to the airport

The Castillo de San Marcos deserves a place on any itinerary. Construction began in 1672 and was completed in 1695, and the fort, built of coquina stone, is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. The St. Augustine Lighthouse, completed in 1874, adds another perspective on the city’s maritime past and offers wide views of the coast.

St. Augustine Museums for Cool or Rainy Days

Even in Florida, winter can bring gray, breezy afternoons. That is when the city’s museums shine. The Lightner Museum occupies the former Hotel Alcazar, which Henry Flagler completed in 1887, and its collections reflect the elegance of the Gilded Age.

For something more immersive, the Medieval Torture Museum at 100 St. George Street is one of the most distinctive stops in the historic district. The museum, which also operates in Chicago and Los Angeles, describes itself as the largest interactive medieval torture museum in the United States. Its St. Augustine’s location covers more than 6,000 square feet and displays over 100 devices reconstructed from historical sources.

An audio guide in English and Spanish, performed by a professional actor, tells 56 stories about the exhibits, and the ticket also includes a ghost-hunting experience. The exhibits are built around historical context, so the visit explains how and why each device was used rather than relying on shock alone. The museum notes that its exhibits are not recommended for visitors under 18 without an adult, which is useful to know when traveling with teenagers.

How to Combine Several Museums in One Day

Visit outdoor landmarks in the morning and save indoor museums for the afternoon.

Group attractions on St. George Street to avoid walking back and forth.

Leave room for a café break between visits, because museum fatigue is real.

Check each museum’s ticket conditions online before you go.

Practical Tips for Travelers From the North

Pack layers. Mornings and evenings can feel cool, especially near the water, while afternoons are often pleasant. Comfortable walking shoes are essential, since the historic district is best explored on foot. If your trip overlaps with the holidays, reserve dinners and accommodation early, and consider visiting popular sites on weekdays.

Hop-on, hop-off trolley tours are a convenient way to get oriented on the first day, especially if you want an overview before choosing which museums to explore in depth. Ghost tours, a long-standing St. Augustine tradition, are a popular way to spend an evening, and they pair naturally with an afternoon in a history museum.