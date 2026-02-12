Top US Military Enlisted Leader Urges Congress to Prioritize Service Member Quality of Life

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman David L. Isom testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee this week, emphasizing that the strength of the U.S. military depends on the well-being of its service members and their families.

Speaking to the committee’s personnel subcommittee on February 11, Isom said that warfighters remain the foundation of national defense capability and that improving quality of life is essential to maintaining a ready and effective force.

“Humans are more important than hardware,” Isom told lawmakers, highlighting that military strength ultimately comes from the people who serve rather than from equipment alone.

The hearing brought together senior enlisted leaders from across the armed forces, including representatives from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force, to address issues affecting service members and their families.

Isom outlined three core priorities for military leadership moving forward:

Ensuring the joint force is properly equipped with the capabilities needed to fight and win

Strengthening global integration with allies, industry partners, and interagency organizations

Building and sustaining a ready force through training and preparation

He stressed that each of these priorities is underpinned by the need to recruit and retain talent by supporting troops and their families.

“We recruit America’s best, and we must retain this talent by taking care of them and their families,” Isom said.

The testimony reflects growing recognition among military leadership that quality-of-life issues, such as family support, stability, and long-term readiness, are directly linked to operational effectiveness.

The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman is the most senior enlisted position in the U.S. Armed Forces and serves as the primary spokesperson for enlisted personnel at the highest levels of defense leadership.

Lawmakers continue to examine how improvements in housing, family services, and overall support systems can strengthen recruitment and retention in an increasingly competitive labor market.

As the U.S. military adapts to evolving global threats, senior leaders say maintaining readiness will depend not only on technology and equipment but also on investing in the people who serve.