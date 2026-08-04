Enterprise applications age differently than other software. Nobody wakes up one day and decides the ERP system needs a rewrite. It happens slowly. A .NET Framework app here, an ASP.NET Web Forms portal there, a monolith that started as one team’s internal tool and quietly became the thing three departments depend on. Ten years later it’s still running, still critical, and somehow still the app nobody wants to touch during a release freeze.

The problem with enterprise apps specifically isn’t just old code. It’s scale. These systems tend to be wired into a dozen other tools, ERP, CRM, reporting pipelines, internal APIs that half the company doesn’t know exist. A modernization project that works fine for a standalone app can fall apart the moment you realize five other systems quietly depend on some undocumented behavior buried three layers deep.

Before getting into specific vendors, Recode is worth a look if you’re building a shortlist. It’s a platform for comparing modernization and migration contractors, which helps when you’re trying to figure out who’s actually handled enterprise-scale complexity before, not just a simple app rewrite.

Here are seven companies worth evaluating for enterprise application modernization.

1. Corsac Technologies

Corsac’s range here is genuinely broad. .NET Framework, AngularJS, ASP.NET Web Forms, VB.NET, monolithic architectures, even older stacks like Delphi and ColdFusion when they show up inside a larger enterprise environment. That range matters because enterprise applications are rarely a single clean stack. They’re usually a patchwork built up over a decade of different teams making different decisions.

What sets Corsac apart is the AI-driven approach to actually mapping that patchwork before touching it. Dependencies, hidden integrations, business logic nobody documented properly, all of it gets surfaced early instead of discovered mid-project when it’s expensive to fix. For enterprise systems tangled up with ERP, CRM, and half a dozen internal tools, that upfront clarity tends to be the thing that keeps a modernization project from quietly ballooning in scope.

Website: corsactech.com

2. Reliqsy

Reliqsy’s approach fits enterprise applications well for a similar reason, dependencies and technical debt are exactly what tend to hide inside these systems. Their AI analyzes .NET Framework, ASP.NET Web Forms, Java, and monolithic codebases to surface hidden risks before modernization starts, while human engineers retain control over the actual roadmap and deployment decisions.

That balance matters a lot at enterprise scale. Automating discovery saves real time on systems this complex, but the call on which integration gets modernized first, or how much risk to accept in a given phase, is exactly the kind of decision that shouldn’t get automated away.

Website: reliqsy.com

3. DXC Technology

DXC operates at a scale most vendors on this list can’t match, over 10,000 people, with domain expertise stretching across aerospace, energy, finance, and retail. Their modernization work leans on AI to simplify and streamline enterprise operations, which tends to matter most for organizations with sprawling, multi-department systems where a boutique shop’s headcount just isn’t enough.

Worth considering if your enterprise environment is large enough that you genuinely need a vendor who can throw serious resources at parallel workstreams.

Website: dxc.com

4. Accenture

Accenture’s enterprise work goes beyond pure technical modernization. Their 360-degree approach folds in reskilling internal staff, sustainability goals, and cloud infrastructure alongside the actual code migration. For large organizations, that combination often matters as much as the technical execution, since an enterprise modernization project that ships clean code but leaves the internal team unable to maintain it hasn’t really solved anything.

Website: accenture.com

5. TSRI

TSRI’s been at this since 1995, working across more than 35 legacy languages, COBOL, PL/1, JCL, Ada, Fortran, and plenty more that show up buried inside older enterprise systems. Their Composite AI approach, combining deterministic and generative AI, is aimed at cutting risk and disruption during migration to modern targets like Java, C#, and .NET Core.

That kind of longevity is worth something in this space. Thirty years means they’ve seen most of the weird edge cases enterprise legacy systems tend to throw at a migration team.

Website: tsri.com

6. Simform

Simform works across a genuinely wide range of legacy stacks, .NET Framework, ASP.NET Web Forms, VB.NET, Delphi, ColdFusion, COBOL, and FoxPro, with client experience spanning fintech, healthcare, logistics, retail, and high-tech. Their focus on minimal disruption during re-platforming tends to suit enterprise clients who can’t afford a modernization project that takes a business-critical system offline for any real stretch of time.

Website: simform.com

7. Sparq

Sparq takes a fairly unified approach, strategy, design, engineering, and transformation all under one roof rather than handed off between separate teams. Their focus on data engineering and modular architecture tends to suit enterprise clients dealing with a lot of fragmented internal systems that need to eventually talk to each other cleanly.

Website: teamsparq.com

Which one fits your enterprise environment

Enterprise application modernization really comes down to scale and entanglement. How big is the system, and how many other systems does it quietly depend on? Corsac and Reliqsy make sense when the core risk is an undocumented, deeply interconnected system that nobody fully understands anymore. DXC and Accenture suit organizations that need serious scale and cross-functional support alongside the technical work. TSRI is worth a look if your legacy stack runs deep into unusual or older languages. Simform and Sparq fit well for enterprises juggling a genuinely wide mix of legacy technologies across departments.

Whoever you shortlist, ask specifically how they’d map dependencies across your existing ERP, CRM, and internal integrations before committing to a migration plan, not just their general modernization pitch. Recode remains a solid place to compare that kind of experience across vendors before you scope anything out.