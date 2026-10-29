In March, I sat in on a vendor bake-off for a logistics company in Ohio. Four firms, four demos, one afternoon. Every demo worked. Each agent answered the planted question, pulled the right shipment record, and drafted a polite email to the carrier. Seven months on, one of those agents is still running. The other three got switched off, two of them before anyone outside IT noticed.

That ratio is the only vendor metric I trust anymore. I call it production survival rate: the share of a firm’s agents still doing useful work twelve months after go-live. Demo quality predicts almost nothing. Survival rate predicts next year’s invoice, and it ranks the eight companies below.

Production survival rate beats demo quality, and the market data agrees

Gartner put a number on the problem in June 2025: over 40 percent of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027, blamed on rising costs, unclear value, or inadequate risk controls. The same release estimated that only about 130 of the thousands of vendors selling “agents” build the real thing. The rest relabel chatbots and RPA scripts, a habit Gartner calls agent washing.

I hear a version of this line in almost every evaluation I join:

If a vendor can show you an agent solving your actual problem live on a sales call, they can ship it. Pick the best demo and move on.

No. A demo proves the model can reason over a clean prompt against a sanitized data slice. Production is what happens when the ERP schema changes on a Tuesday, when the CRM API rate-limits you at month end, when compliance asks who approved a refund the agent issued. The firms that survive treat those Tuesdays as the actual project.

How I evaluated these AI agent development companies

Six weeks of site reads, Clutch reviews, two reference calls, and in three cases proposals a client let me see under NDA. Headcounts and project counts are the firms’ own claims unless noted.

The criteria, in rough order of weight:

Evidence of agents in production. Named clients, named systems, retention past year one. A case study with a number beats one that says results “shortened noticeably.”

Named clients, named systems, retention past year one. A case study with a number beats one that says results “shortened noticeably.” Time to production, not time to demo. Weeks to a proof of concept and months to production is an honest quote. Weeks to “launch” is a pilot.

Weeks to a proof of concept and months to production is an honest quote. Weeks to “launch” is a pilot. Model and framework independence. If the answer to every question is the vendor’s own platform, you are buying lock-in with an agent on top.

If the answer to every question is the vendor’s own platform, you are buying lock-in with an agent on top. Compliance by architecture. Role-based access, audit logs, and approval thresholds designed in, not bolted on after the security review.

Role-based access, audit logs, and approval thresholds designed in, not bolted on after the security review. Size fit. All eight are mid-tier custom shops. The global consultancies are out on purpose. Their engagement minimums put them in a different conversation.

The AI agent development services that reach production: eight firms, ranked

For enterprise buyers comparing AI agent development services, the practical differences come down to four things: how fast a proof of concept runs on real data, whether the stack stays model-agnostic across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and open-weight models, whether GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 controls are part of the architecture, and whether the vendor can point to agents still running inside a client’s ERP or CRM a year on. Each entry below answers those questions as far as the public evidence allows.

1. LITSLINK

Palo Alto, California, founded 2014, with an Orlando office and engineering teams in Ukraine and Europe. LITSLINK reports 300+ engineers and 500+ projects launched across eight-plus industries. What put it at the top for me is timeline discipline: a proof of concept on real data in four to six weeks, production in three to six months, and a published price band (roughly $4,350 to $13,100 for a single task-specific agent, $81,000 and up for multi-agent systems). The stack is model-agnostic across OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Gemini, Llama, and Mistral, with LangGraph, CrewAI, and Semantic Kernel for orchestration, and GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 controls are designed in rather than added at review time. Two cases stood out: an ERP anomaly detection agent for Acensify that pairs an unsupervised tabular model with rule-based checks across related tables, and a Virtual CRM onboarding agent that runs Selenium scripts for in-platform actions on top of an LLM grounded in the CRM’s documentation. Neither publishes a hard number, which I would push on. Best fit: US mid-market and enterprise teams that want a fixed path from PoC to production without a platform tax.

2. Master of Code Global

Redwood City, California, with a second base in Winnipeg and delivery teams in Poland and Ukraine. Founded 2004, 200+ staff, over 1,000 projects by its own count. This is the conversational specialist of the group: production conversational systems for T-Mobile, Burberry, and Estée Lauder, plus a long relationship with Glia (25+ projects over five years). The differentiator I liked is the 30-day, fixed-budget AI pilot, which forces a proof of value onto a clock instead of an open-ended discovery phase. ISO 27001 certified, with Google Cloud, AWS, and Cohere partnerships. Weakness: the agent work skews toward customer-facing conversation, so back-office data reconciliation is not its first call. Best fit: retail, telecom, and financial services teams whose first agent talks to customers.

3. 10Clouds

Warsaw, Poland, building software since 2009. 10Clouds has narrowed hard into financial institutions. BNP Paribas Bank Polska and the insurer PZU are named clients, the firm was selected for Mastercard’s Start Path program for agentic commerce, and it holds Select status in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network. It reports 120+ AI deployments and a 4.9 Clutch score across 95 reviews. The product worth knowing about is AIConsole, an orchestration layer for agents and integrations, which cuts both ways: faster delivery, more dependency. Its four-stage model (diagnose, configure, validate, pilot and operate) is the most explicit about handover of any firm here. Best fit: European banks, insurers, and payments companies that need a vendor already fluent in their regulators.

4. InData Labs

Miami, Florida, 12+ years of operation, 4.9 Clutch rating. InData Labs came up through data science rather than chatbots, and its agent work reflects that: demand forecasting, document processing, reporting automation. It publishes outcome numbers more readily than most (8-month full ROI on a forecasting system, 60 percent fewer quarterly stockouts, 4x faster document processing) and quotes a one to two week discovery followed by a 6 to 16 week build. Two practices earned it this spot. An in-house R&D center tests tools before they reach a client, and Architecture Decision Records go on every project, so the client knows why each component was chosen. The client owns the codebase. Best fit: mid-market companies whose agent needs sit on top of a messy data estate.

5. Azati

Livingston, New Jersey, and Warsaw. Azati claims 24 years in business, 300+ engineers, and 380+ production systems, and it is the only firm here that volunteers a retention figure: 70 percent of AI clients stay past year one. That is exactly the survival metric I care about, so I gave it weight, with the caveat that it is self-reported. The offering spans agentic AI engineering, legacy-to-AI modernization, and managed AI, with a compliance habit I rarely see written down, human review under GDPR Article 22 for automated decisions. Engagement models include a dedicated development center (eight-engineer minimum) and fixed-price projects. Best fit: banks, insurers, and energy companies dragging a legacy core into an agent-driven process.

6. LeewayHertz

San Francisco, founded 2007, and since September 2024 part of The Hackett Group. The acquisition changes the fit. LeewayHertz still sells custom agent development, with one of the broadest framework menus in the market (OpenAI Agents SDK, Google ADK, Amazon Bedrock Agents, LangGraph, Semantic Kernel, AutoGen), and it reports 160+ digital solutions delivered. The center of gravity, though, has shifted to ZBrain, a governance-first platform for building and controlling agents, including ones built elsewhere. Its governance language (defined permissions, human-approval requirements, audit logging, stop controls) is the most mature in the group. Best fit: large enterprises that want a consulting firm’s backing and a governance layer, and can live with a platform relationship.

7. SoluLab

US-based with offices in India, Canada, and Australia, 11+ years in operation. SoluLab reports 250+ AI solutions and 50+ enterprise clients, and it is the most transparent on price: $15,000 to $40,000 for a single agent, $50,000 to $150,000 and up for multi-agent systems, typically 6 to 12 weeks. It also sells Agent-as-a-Service on subscription, worth a look if you want someone else carrying the uptime. The engineering practice is current: LangGraph, CrewAI, OpenAI Agents SDK, Model Context Protocol, versioned prompts with staged rollouts and rollback, and stated alignment with NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001. Its “80 percent reduction in manual workflows” claim arrives without a client name. Best fit: companies buying a first or second agent on a defined budget.

8. Markovate

San Francisco, founded 2015, 50+ core team, 300+ projects, 65+ AI solutions. Markovate is the smallest firm here and the one I would hire for an embedded engagement. It offers forward-deployed AI engineers who sit inside the client’s operations team, and its process builds human-in-the-loop checkpoints into approvals and sensitive actions. ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, GDPR and HIPAA aligned, with named depth in manufacturing, construction, insurance, and real estate. The “10X efficiency” claim on its agent page is the kind of number I ignore, and the firm would be stronger without it. Best fit: mid-market operations teams that want engineers on the floor, not a studio at arm’s length.

Side by side: who fits which kind of enterprise buyer

Company HQ Typical engagement Where they fit Enterprise readiness signals LITSLINK Palo Alto, CA PoC 4 to 6 weeks, production 3 to 6 months US mid-market and enterprise Published pricing, model-agnostic, GDPR/HIPAA/SOC 2 by architecture Master of Code Global Redwood City, CA 30-day fixed-budget pilot Customer-facing agents in retail, telecom, finance T-Mobile and Burberry deployments, ISO 27001 10Clouds Warsaw, Poland Four-stage diagnose-to-operate model EU banks, insurers, payments BNP Paribas and PZU clients, Mastercard Start Path InData Labs Miami, FL 1 to 2 week discovery, 6 to 16 week build Data-heavy mid-market Architecture Decision Records, client owns code Azati Livingston, NJ and Warsaw Dedicated center or fixed price Legacy modernization, regulated sectors 380+ production systems, 70% retention (self-reported) LeewayHertz San Francisco, CA Custom build plus ZBrain platform Large enterprises wanting governance tooling Hackett Group backing, stop controls, audit logging SoluLab USA (multi-office) $15K to $40K single agent, 6 to 12 weeks First or second agent on a budget Published pricing, NIST AI RMF and ISO 42001 alignment Markovate San Francisco, CA Embedded forward-deployed engineers Mid-market operations teams ISO 9001 and 27001, human-in-the-loop checkpoints

What twelve months of survey data says about who actually scales

McKinsey’s August 2026 survey shows the pilot-to-production gap in one number. Forty percent of large organizations now report scaling AI agents in at least one function, up from 27 percent a year earlier, while companies under $1 billion in revenue stayed flat at 22 percent.

Deloitte’s numbers are less flattering. In its January 2025 enterprise survey, 70 percent of respondents said they would need at least 12 months to resolve the challenges between them and expected ROI, and over two-thirds expected 30 percent or fewer of their experiments to be fully scaled within six months. Most organizations are still running pilots.

My inference, and not something McKinsey or Deloitte claims: a meaningful share of the gap between 40 and 22 percent is vendor selection. Large organizations run reference checks and security reviews that kill weak vendors before contract. Smaller companies buy the demo. Survival tracks the rigor of the purchase, not the cleverness of the model.

The Ohio agent that survived was the one whose vendor insisted on a four-week run against six months of real shipment data before anyone signed. It flagged 1,100 carrier exceptions in its first quarter and was wrong on roughly 9 percent of them. The ops lead took that trade. The three that died were approved off a demo.

How to shortlist an AI agent vendor in six steps

Ask for the survival rate before you ask for the demo. Put it in writing: of the agents you launched 12 to 18 months ago, how many are still in production, and can I speak to one of those clients. Silence for a week is an answer. Bring your ugliest data to the proof of concept. The export with duplicate vendor IDs and the free-text field someone has used as a second comment column since 2019. A PoC on a sanitized extract is a demo with a longer invoice. Get the production timeline separately from the PoC timeline. Three to six months is the honest range for an integrated enterprise agent in 2026. A proposal with one date on it is hiding which one. Make them name the model they would swap to. Ask what a move to an open-weight model costs in days and latency. That tells you whether there is a model behind an interface or one hardwired into the prompts. Walk the audit trail with your compliance officer in the room. Have the vendor show who approved a specific agent action, what data it touched, and how it gets rolled back. A slide deck instead of a log viewer means the compliance story is marketing. Call a reference at month 13, not month 2. The client whose agent has survived a fiscal year end, a staff change, and a model update knows what the vendor is like once the demo is a memory.

What changes in 2027: the demo stops mattering

Gartner expects 33 percent of enterprise software applications to include agentic AI by 2028, and at least 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously. If that holds, the question for vendors flips from “can you build one” to “can you keep forty of them alive at once.”

My expectation is that the firms on this list split into two groups. One keeps selling builds and gets squeezed by platform vendors. The other sells survival: monitoring, evaluation, model swaps, and the unglamorous work of keeping an agent honest after the ERP upgrade. That second group will be smaller, pricier, and the only one worth an enterprise contract. LITSLINK tops this list because its public offer is already built around that path.

The demo is the easy part, and everyone on this list can do the easy part.