Top 6 Website Traffic Providers We Tried Ourselves

When you go looking for website traffic sites online, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of those blogs that review sites. But the problem with those is that most of them are written by users who haven’t placed an order with the sites. So when you go around looking for a way to boost your website’s traffic, all you end up is bot visitors.

The thing about platforms that sell website traffic is that you can’t end up picking the wrong site. Doing that can leave you with bot visitors that disappear as soon as they visit your site. And what that does is bumps up your bounce rates which actually harms your search engine ranking.

So how do you know which platforms to use?

As you read on, you’ll see 6 of the top website traffic providers that you can use to boost your search engine rankings. Each of these sites have been tried and tested to ensure you get the results that you’re looking for.

Let’s start!

A Quick Summary Of The Top 6 Sites To Buy Website Traffic

No time to go through the full review? Here’s a quick breakdown of each site and what they have to offer:

Platforms Best For Prices Traffic Quality Delivery Speed Retention Rate SocialWick Best For Buying Website Traffic On A Tight Budget $ High Fast High SocialGreg Keeping Your Analytics Trustworthy $ Good Natural High SubscriberZ Best For Running A Full Campaign Without Switching Providers $$ High Fast Good ClickGrove Reaching The Right Geographic Market $$$ Good Slow Good NicheFlow Content Matched Visitor Delivery $$ Medium Fast Good CartPulse E-Commerce Intent Traffic $$ Medium Slow Medium

Top 6 Sites To Buy Website Traffic

SocialWick – Best For Buying Website Traffic On A Tight Budget

SocialWick is the easiest recommendation on this list if budget is your primary concern. At just $0.01/10 visitors and $2.00/2500, you can use this platform to buy as much traffic as you’re looking for without having to worry about the prices.

With most platforms that offer cheap traffic, you expect low quality results. We did too, but that’s not what we got with SocialWick. In fact, the traffic that was delivered to our website stayed for a long time compared to some of the other platforms we tried out.

What we also liked about the platform is its interface. It’s simple to use and easy to understand. The site also offers customizable packages where you can type in the number of visitors you want. The site then automatically updates to show you new prices for your packages. This makes the platform accessible for all kinds of creators.

Pros

Easy To Use

Fast Delivery

Cheap Packages

High Quality Results

High Retention

Targeted Global Traffic

Cons

Packages Cannot Be Smaller Than 2500 Visitors

SocialGreg – Best For Keeping Your Analytics Trustworthy

The problem with most of these website traffic platforms online is that they work through bulk dumps. What this does is actually ruin your data and ranking. Search engine ranking works similar to social media algorithms. Any unnatural growth spike is easily noticeable and can harm your reach.

But with SocialGreg, we didn’t have to worry about any of that. In fact, what we really liked about the platform is its natural delivery service. The package we purchased was delivered to our website in waves over a longer time period. This actually blended in really well with our organic traffic and was hard to notice.

Another thing we liked about SocialGreg is that it offers a wide range of growth packages for any kind of social media platform you need. This makes the platform that one-stop page where you can end up getting results no matter what kind of growth you’re looking for.

Pros

Affordable Packages

Gradual Delivery Pacing

Real People

Wide Range Of Growth Packages For All Kinds Of Social Media Platforms

Customizable Packages

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Not Ideal For Users Who Want Quick Delivery Boosts

SubscriberZ – Best For Running A Full Campaign Without Switching Providers

Right off the bat, there’s a lot to like about SubscriberZ. When we visited the site, we didn’t know what to expect. But we were pleasantly surprised with the variety of growth packages that this platform offers. In fact, you can find premade packages ranging from 1,000 visitors to 100,000.

With package variety this diverse, we knew we had to try out different order sizes. And we did. With sites that offer packages boosting 100,000 visitors, you expect that quality is probably going to drop. We did too. However, what we found was that the site managed to maintain its retention rate across every package we purchased.

Another thing we liked was how the delivery didn’t seem inconsistent. The larger packages didn’t arrive at the same fast pace as the smaller ones. This ensured that they actually blended in well with our organic traffic, preventing any of those suspicious growth spikes.

Pros

Wide Range Of Packages

High Quality Across All Package Sizes

Fast Delivery

Natural Delivery That Blends In For Larger Packages

Wide Payment Variety

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Does Not Offer Packages That Can Be Customized

ClickGrove – Best For Reaching The Right Geographic Market

When you’re looking to grow your page in a specific region, generic traffic isn’t going to help you grow. So we had to test out ClickGrove which offered specific region targeting services.

One of the first things that stood out for us was the wide variety of regional targeting that this service offered. However, alongside that, we also noticed that packages cost way more than any of the other services we tried out. While not the worst, this platform certainly isn’t accessible for smaller website owners who are on a budget.

Pros

Wide Variety Of Region Targeting Visitors

Simple Ordering Process

Wide Variety Of Packages

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Expensive

Requires Account Sign Up Before Placing An Order

NicheFlow – Best For Content Matched Visitor Delivery

After testing out platforms that offered region specific visitors, we also had to take a look at a platform that offered content specific delivery. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at NicheFlow.

This platform lets you pick from a variety of different content niches. The visitors sent to your platform are then matched from the niche you pick. However, something we did note was that, with larger packages, the quality of visitors did seem to drop.

Pros

Offers Interest Specific Traffic Boosts

Wide Range Of Content Niches To Pick From

Fast Delivery

Cons

Quality Dropped With Larger Packages

Limited Variety Of Packages

CartPulse – Best For E-Commerce Intent Traffic

Platforms like CartPulse are one of the few that offer E-Commerce intent boosts. What this is supposed to look like is an increase in the number of people who click on the purchase button for your products. When we tested this platform out, we were surprised to see this actually work.

However, we also noticed that the traffic we purchased didn’t stick around on our page for a long time. Given that the prices of this platform are a bit on the higher end, we were disappointed to see our bounce rates go up.

Pros

Offers Purchase Intent Traffic Boosts

Wide Variety Of Packages

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Poor Visitor Retention

Poor Visitor Quality

Final Thoughts

The quality of the traffic you purchase matters a lot when you’re trying to get your site ranked. But just trusting any site blindly can leave you with bots that boost your site’s bounce rates and lower site ranking.

But that’s not something you need to worry about. Just go through our review of each site so you can find a platform that matches the kind of growth you’re looking for. Not every site was worth buying from, so make your choice carefully before you get to boosting your reach.