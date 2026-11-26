A SIEM collects and correlates logs from across an environment to detect threats and support incident response.

The ten solutions below span cloud-native, hybrid, and open-source options, so teams can match a SIEM to their size and architecture.

Key selection factors are detection analytics, built-in automation, data coverage, deployment model, and pricing transparency.

Government guidance treats centralized logging as a baseline for detecting and responding to attacks.

A SIEM, or security information and event management platform, gathers security data from across an organization and turns it into alerts that analysts can act on. Modern products add behavioral analytics, automation, and case management. This list covers ten SIEM solutions that support threat detection and incident response, from cloud-native services to open-source platforms.

What is a SIEM and why does it matter?

A SIEM collects logs and events from networks, endpoints, applications, identity systems, and cloud services. It normalizes that data, correlates related events, and raises an alert when activity matches a threat pattern. Analysts then investigate in one console, not a dozen separate tools.

Detection is only half the job. A SIEM also keeps the evidence that incident responders need: who logged in, which system changed, and what moved where. That record supports containment, root cause analysis, and audit reporting.

Modern platforms go further. Behavioral analytics flag unusual user activity. Built-in automation runs routine response steps. Threat intelligence adds context to each alert. The ten solutions below differ mostly in how they combine these capabilities and how they are deployed.

How were these SIEM solutions evaluated?

The list uses six criteria, based on each vendor’s published product information:

Detection analytics: behavioral analytics, correlation rules, and machine learning.

behavioral analytics, correlation rules, and machine learning. Response and automation: built-in or integrated SOAR, playbooks, and case management.

built-in or integrated SOAR, playbooks, and case management. Data coverage: breadth of log sources across IT, cloud, and OT environments.

breadth of log sources across IT, cloud, and OT environments. Deployment options: cloud-native, self-hosted, hybrid, or open source.

cloud-native, self-hosted, hybrid, or open source. Compliance support: reporting and retention for audits.

reporting and retention for audits. Cost transparency: how pricing scales with data volume or assets.

Entries describe stated capabilities and do not rank products by performance. Teams should confirm fit through a proof of concept.

10 SIEM solutions for threat detection and response

Each entry lists company details and the capabilities that stand out in the vendor’s published material.

1. Fortinet FortiSIEM

Fortinet’s FortiSIEM is a SIEM solution for threat detection and response that goes beyond log collection and compliance reporting. A UEBA engine and more than 2,800 IT/OT correlation rules drive detection. FortiSOAR automation is built in, and a native configuration management database (CMDB) gives analysts asset context during investigations.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California. Founded:

Sunnyvale, California. Key strengths: Unified IT and OT event collection, built-in SOAR, and 3,500+ out-of-the-box reports.

Unified IT and OT event collection, built-in SOAR, and 3,500+ out-of-the-box reports. Deployment: Hybrid, with options for enterprises and managed service providers.

2. Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Sentinel is a cloud-native SIEM and security platform that combines AI, automation, and threat intelligence for detection, investigation, response, and hunting. More than 500 connectors bring in data from multiple clouds and third-party tools. A built-in data lake keeps long-term retention costs down.

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington. Founded:

Redmond, Washington. Key strengths: Broad connector library, native SOAR and UEBA, and integration with its XDR tools.

Broad connector library, native SOAR and UEBA, and integration with its XDR tools. Deployment: Cloud-native.

3. Google Security Operations

Google Security Operations, formerly Chronicle, combines SIEM, SOAR, and applied threat intelligence in one cloud service. It normalizes, indexes, and correlates security telemetry at scale. Its SOAR playbooks can orchestrate more than 300 tools. The Standard package includes 12 months of hot data retention.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California. Founded:

Mountain View, California. Key strengths: Long searchable retention, unified SIEM and SOAR, and three packages from Standard to Enterprise Plus.

Long searchable retention, unified SIEM and SOAR, and three packages from Standard to Enterprise Plus. Deployment: Cloud service.

4. Elastic Security

Elastic Security brings SIEM, endpoint security, and native automation together on Elasticsearch and Kibana. Analysts query security and operational data with one query language. The platform offers feature parity across self-managed, hosted, serverless, and disconnected deployments, which suits teams with data sovereignty requirements.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California. Founded:

Mountain View, California. Key strengths: Flexible deployment, open architecture, and a shared platform for security and observability data.

Flexible deployment, open architecture, and a shared platform for security and observability data. Deployment: Self-managed, hosted, serverless, or disconnected.

5. Exabeam

Exabeam completed its merger with LogRhythm on July 17, 2024. The combined portfolio offers the cloud-native New-Scale platform, with AI-driven behavioral analytics, and the self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM. Both target threat detection, investigation, and response.

Headquarters: Broomfield, Colorado. Founded:

Broomfield, Colorado. Key strengths: Behavioral analytics and a choice between cloud-native and self-hosted SIEM.

Behavioral analytics and a choice between cloud-native and self-hosted SIEM. Deployment: Cloud-native or self-hosted.

6. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM

Securonix combines SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and a threat intelligence platform in one cloud-native product. The platform keeps 365 days of searchable hot data, powered by Snowflake. An AI SOC analyst named Sam works alongside human analysts, with a human-in-the-loop approach.

Headquarters: Plano, Texas. Founded:

Plano, Texas. Key strengths: Unified analytics and response, long hot retention, and agentic AI with human oversight.

Unified analytics and response, long hot retention, and agentic AI with human oversight. Deployment: Cloud-native.

7. Rapid7 InsightIDR

Rapid7 InsightIDR is a cloud-native SIEM built for threat detection and incident response. It combines behavioral analytics with a detection library maintained by Rapid7’s own research and SOC teams. An IDC MarketScape report on SIEM for small and midsize businesses noted its per-asset pricing, which is not based on ingest.

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts. Founded:

Boston, Massachusetts. Key strengths: Predictable per-asset pricing and quick deployment. Rapid7 states it can run in as little as one day.

Predictable per-asset pricing and quick deployment. Rapid7 states it can run in as little as one day. Deployment: Cloud SaaS.

8. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM

Sumo Logic offers a cloud-native SIEM alongside log analytics and observability. It uses AI-guided insights, UEBA behavioral baselines, and automated investigations to reduce false positives. Its Insight Engine condenses large volumes of signals into actionable findings.

Headquarters: Redwood City, California. Founded:

Redwood City, California. Key strengths: Combined security and operational data, and alert reduction for cloud-heavy environments.

Combined security and operational data, and alert reduction for cloud-heavy environments. Deployment: Cloud SaaS.

9. Graylog Security

Graylog started in 2009 as open-source log management and grew into a full SIEM on the same codebase. Graylog Security combines SIEM, threat intelligence, and anomaly detection. A native data lake stores standby data at low cost, which helps with audits and investigations.

Headquarters: Houston, Texas. Founded: 2009, in Hamburg, Germany.

Houston, Texas. 2009, in Hamburg, Germany. Key strengths: Open source roots, cost-efficient retention, and a design aimed at lean teams.

Open source roots, cost-efficient retention, and a design aimed at lean teams. Deployment: Self-managed or cloud.

10. Wazuh

Wazuh is a free, open-source platform that unifies SIEM and XDR capabilities. It protects endpoints and cloud workloads across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud environments. A SaaS edition, Wazuh Cloud, handles platform operations while the customer’s team runs monitoring and response.

Headquarters: San Jose, California. Founded:

San Jose, California. Key strengths: No license cost, an active open-source community, and SIEM plus XDR in one agent-based platform.

No license cost, an active open-source community, and SIEM plus XDR in one agent-based platform. Deployment: Self-hosted or SaaS.

How do the 10 SIEM solutions compare?

The table summarizes each solution’s deployment and focus.

Solution Deployment Standout capability Good fit for Fortinet FortiSIEM Hybrid IT/OT collection, built-in SOAR and CMDB Enterprises and MSSPs with IT/OT estates Microsoft Sentinel Cloud-native 500+ connectors, data lake Cloud-centric security teams Google Security Operations Cloud service SIEM and SOAR with long retention Cloud-first teams needing searchable history Elastic Security Self-managed to serverless One query language, disconnected option Teams with data sovereignty needs Exabeam Cloud-native or self-hosted Behavioral analytics Teams moving from on-premises to cloud Securonix Cloud-native Unified SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, TIP Large enterprises consolidating tools Rapid7 InsightIDR Cloud SaaS Per-asset pricing Mid-size teams wanting predictable cost Sumo Logic Cloud SaaS Security plus observability data Cloud-native application teams Graylog Security Self-managed or cloud Low-cost retention Lean security teams Wazuh Self-hosted or SaaS Free open-source SIEM and XDR Budget-limited teams

Organizations with industrial or other OT environments may find unified IT/OT coverage most relevant, which is where FortiSIEM is positioned. Cloud-first teams often shortlist cloud-native options. Lean teams can start with open source and grow from there.

How to choose a SIEM for detection and response?

Start with the problem the SIEM must solve, not the feature list. CISA’s guidance on event logging and threat detection names four factors: an approved logging policy, centralized log access and correlation, secure log storage, and a detection strategy for relevant threats. A SIEM should support all four.

Map log sources. List the systems that must feed the SIEM, including cloud, identity, endpoint, and OT. Define response needs. Decide which steps can run automatically and which need human approval. Check retention and compliance. Match storage length and reporting to audit requirements. Test with real data. Run a proof of concept on actual logs and measure alert quality. Plan for people. Confirm that the team can tune rules and investigate alerts.

Incident response planning should shape the choice too. NIST’s incident response guidance describes how to build incident response into cybersecurity risk management under CSF 2.0. A SIEM is most useful when it feeds that process with timely, trustworthy evidence.

How is AI changing SIEM platforms?

AI features now appear in almost every product on this list. Several vendors describe agentic capabilities, such as AI SOC analysts that triage alerts and draft investigation steps. Others use machine learning to build behavioral baselines for users and devices.

The practical benefit is time. Analysts spend less effort sorting low-value alerts and more on real incidents. Microsoft frames its approach as automation and AI that assist analysts while humans remain responsible for decisions and actions. That is a sensible model for any team.

Buyers should ask how each AI feature explains its conclusions. They should also ask what data it reads and which actions it can take without approval. Narrow permissions and full logging keep automated response safe.

FAQs about SIEM solutions

What is the difference between a SIEM and a SOAR platform?

A SIEM collects and correlates security data to raise alerts. A SOAR platform automates the response, using playbooks to run steps across tools. Many modern products combine both in one platform.

Can a SIEM replace endpoint or extended detection tools?

Not usually. A SIEM correlates data from endpoint, network, and cloud tools, but those tools still collect telemetry and block threats at the source. The SIEM adds the cross-source view.

How long should a SIEM retain log data?

Retention depends on organizational policy and compliance rules. Government guidance advises keeping logs long enough to support historical analysis and investigations. Many teams keep recent data searchable and archive older records at lower cost.

Is an open source SIEM suitable for enterprises?

It can be. Open source options remove license costs and allow deep customization. The trade-off is staff time for deployment, tuning, and upkeep, so teams need the skills to run it.

Why do SIEM projects take longer than expected?

Most delays come from log source onboarding and rule tuning, not from installation. Cloud-based products shorten setup, but teams still need time to connect data and reduce noisy alerts.