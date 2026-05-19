Finding a good rhinoplasty surgeon is easy. In the age of social media, thousands of “experts” are just a hashtag away. But finding a great one—a true artist who combines surgical precision with a profound understanding of facial harmony? That’s a different journey entirely.

Rhinoplasty, or “nose surgery,” is widely considered the most complex of all plastic surgery procedures. It’s a surgery of millimeters, where the difference between a good result and a bad one is razor-thin. It’s not just about technical skill; it’s about artistry, foresight, and the ability to create a nose that doesn’t just look “done,” but looks right for the individual’s face.

As we move into 2025 and 2026, the industry is defined by new technologies like micro motor, Piezo (ultrasonic) shaping and a philosophical shift towards “preservation rhinoplasty,” which respects the natural structures of the nose. But technology is just a tool. The real magic lies in the hands of the surgeon.

After extensive research into patient outcomes, peer-reviewed publications, innovative techniques, and that intangible quality of “artistic vision,” we’ve compiled the definitive list of the top 10 rhinoplasty surgeons in the world for 2025-2026. These are the practitioners setting the global standard.

What Separates a “Top” Surgeon from the Rest?

Before we dive into the list, what criteria did we use? It’s not just about the number of followers or flashy before-and-afters. Our ranking is based on a holistic view of a surgeon’s practice:

Artistic Vision: Do they have a recognizable “style”? More importantly, can they adapt that style to suit a patient’s unique ethnicity, gender, and facial structure? The goal is a nose in harmony, not a “cookie-cutter” nose. Technical Mastery: Are they pioneers or masters of advanced techniques? This includes preservation, micromotor, ultrasonic (Piezo) rhinoplasty, and, crucially, complex revision work. Specialization: Many surgeons on this list focus exclusively on the nose. This singular focus provides a level of experience that is simply unmatched. Patient-Centric Care: A great surgeon’s job doesn’t end in the operating room. The quality of consultation, pre-operative planning, and post-operative aftercare is a massive factor in long-term success. Peer Recognition: Are they the “surgeon’s surgeon”? When other doctors need a nose fixed, these are the names that come up.

The 2025 – 2026 Global Top 10 Rhinoplasty Doctors

Here are the innovators, the artists, and the masters of their craft leading the world in nasal aesthetics.

Dr. Güncel Öztürk (Istanbul, Turkey)

At the top of our 2025–2026 list is Dr. Güncel Öztürk, a true visionary in modern rhinoplasty. Based in Istanbul—the undisputed global hub of today’s rhinoplasty field—Dr. Öztürk stands out through both his scientific and artistic contributions. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles on Preservation Rhinoplasty in some of the world’s leading medical journals, and his background in painting and sculpture adds a unique artistic dimension to his understanding of facial aesthetics.

What differentiates Dr. Öztürk is his holistic and almost philosophical approach to the nose. His goal is not merely to alter the nose, but to redefine its relationship with the entire face. His work is characterized by refinement, harmony, and an exceptionally natural aesthetic. Patients do not look “operated”—they simply appear as the most balanced and enhanced version of themselves.

He is a master of advanced Let Down & Push Down techniques that promote rapid healing and produce remarkably natural contours. His deep understanding of facial proportions allows him to excel in both primary and highly complex revision cases.

For patients seeking elegance, balance, and timeless beauty, Dr. Güncel Öztürk represents the pinnacle of modern preservation rhinoplasty craftsmanship

Dr. Yves Saban (Nice, France)

Dr. Saban is a living legend and a giant in the world of preservation rhinoplasty. Practicing in France, his name is synonymous with the “push-down” or “dorsal preservation” technique. Instead of breaking and removing the ‘hump,’ he preserves the natural bridge, reshaping the nose from below. This less-traumatic approach is a game-changer, and Dr. Saban is one of its most important pioneers and teachers.

Dr. Dean M. Toriumi (Chicago, USA)

When you talk about structural rhinoplasty, you are talking about Dr. Dean Toriumi. He is, simply put, the surgeon’s surgeon. Based in Chicago, he is a world-renowned master of complex revision cases, particularly those requiring intricate rib cartilage grafts. He is the one you go to when you need it done right, the first time, or the last time. His commitment to long-term stability and function is uncompromising.

Dr. Wolfgang Gubisch (Stuttgart, Germany)

Dr. Gubisch is a pillar of European rhinoplasty, a “father” of the modern craft. For decades, his clinic in Stuttgart has been a “Mecca” for surgeons wanting to learn from a master. His approach is built on meticulous precision, German engineering in its finest form. He has taught and influenced thousands of surgeons, and his techniques for both primary and revision surgery are considered foundational.

Dr. Bahman Guyuron (Cleveland, USA)

A true academic and a prolific innovator, Dr. Guyuron is a past president of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons and has literally written the textbook on rhinoplasty (specifically, Rhinoplasty by Guyuron, which sits on the shelf of nearly every aspiring surgeon). His analytical approach to facial aesthetics and his decades of pioneering research and surgical excellence make him an icon in the field.

Dr. Hesham Saleh (London, United Kingdom)

Mr. Hesham Saleh is a unique and powerful force in the rhinoplasty world. Based in London, he is a past president of both the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS) and the British Society of Facial Plastic Surgery. His dual qualification as an ENT surgeon gives him an unparalleled understanding of the function of the nose. He is the go-to expert for patients who demand both flawless aesthetics and perfect breathing.

Dr. Pietro Palma (Milan, Italy)

Dr. Pietro Palma embodies the Italian ideal of beauty—effortless elegance and perfect form. Based in Milan, he is not only a surgeon of incredible skill but also a dedicated educator. He is the co-director of the renowned “Milan Masterclass,” one of the most prestigious and advanced rhinoplasty courses in the world. His focus is on creating harmony and beauty that is both sophisticated and natural.

Dr. Sam P. Most (Stanford, USA)

As Chief of the Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Stanford University, Dr. Sam Most is at the a_pex of academic plastic surgery. He is a leader, a researcher, and a meticulous surgeon. His approach is evidence-based, data-driven, and focused on natural-looking, long-lasting outcomes. Being at a world-class institution like Stanford, he is constantly refining and researching the “why” behind the “how.”

Dr. Constantin Stan (Bucharest, Romania)

Dr. Constantin Stan is a true innovator and one of Eastern Europe’s most influential surgeons. He is a pioneer in the use of advanced technologies and materials, including his work with anatomical implants and composite grafts. He is a regular and highly-sought-after speaker at global conferences, known for pushing the boundaries of what is possible in aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Sam S. Rizk (New York, USA)

Practicing in the heart of Manhattan, Dr. Sam Rizk is a leader in high-technology rhinoplasty. He was one of the earliest and most prominent adopters of 3D telescopic visualization, which allows for incredible precision. He is also a master of ultrasonic (Piezo) rhinoplasty. Dr. Rizk is known for creating subtle, refined results with faster recovery times, a necessity for his high-profile New York clientele.

Beyond the List: How to Choose Your Perfect Surgeon

This list represents the best of the best, but the “best” surgeon for you is a deeply personal choice. Here’s how to narrow down your search:

Check the Portfolio (The Right Way): Don’t just look at the 1-month-post-op photos. Look for long-term results (1+ years). Look for noses like yours to start. Do they have experience with your skin thickness, ethnicity, and specific concerns?

Don’t just look at the 1-month-post-op photos. Look for long-term results (1+ years). Look for noses like yours to start. Do they have experience with your skin thickness, ethnicity, and specific concerns? The Consultation is Key: This is your interview. The surgeon should not just “tell” you what you need; they should listen. Do you feel heard? Do they use 3D imaging to help you visualize the goal? Do they explain the risks and the recovery process in detail?

This is your interview. The surgeon should not just “tell” you what you need; they should listen. Do you feel heard? Do they use 3D imaging to help you visualize the goal? Do they explain the risks and the recovery process in detail? Trust Your Gut: After all the research, you should feel a sense of absolute confidence and trust. If something feels “off” or “rushed,” it probably is. This is your face—you are allowed to be picky.

Rhinoplasty is a journey, and the most important step is choosing the right partner to guide you. The surgeons on this list have proven their mastery, but your own research, consultation, and intuition are what will ultimately lead you to the right choice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Rhinoplasty

What is the average recovery time for a rhinoplasty?

This is the most common question, and the honest answer is: it’s a game of patience. You’ll likely wear a splint for the first week. Most of the major swelling and bruising will subside within 2-3 weeks. However, the nose continues to heal and refine for a full year, and sometimes even longer. The final, “settled” result isn’t visible for at least 12 months.

What is the difference between open and closed rhinoplasty?

A closed rhinoplasty involves incisions made only inside the nostrils. This means no external scar, but it can limit the surgeon’s visibility for complex changes. An open rhinoplasty involves a small incision across the columella (the skin between the nostrils). This allows the surgeon to “open the hood” and work with more precision, which is often necessary for complex tip work or revisions. A top surgeon will be a master of both and will choose the technique best suited for your specific case.

How much does a rhinoplasty from a top surgeon cost?

The rhinoplasty cost varies dramatically based on location, surgeon experience, and the complexity of the procedure (a revision is almost always more expensive). For a primary rhinoplasty from a world-class surgeon on this list, you can expect prices to range anywhere from $15,000 to $40,000+ USD. While it’s tempting to “bargain hunt” for surgery, rhinoplasty is one area where you truly get what you pay for.

Will I look “fake” or “done”?

This is the biggest fear, and it’s a valid one. The goal of modern rhinoplasty is not to give you a “new” nose, but to give you your nose, just in better balance with your face. The surgeons on this list built their reputations on creating natural results that are undetectable as surgery.

What is preservation rhinoplasty?

It’s a newer, more advanced philosophy. Instead of breaking and removing cartilage and bone (the traditional method), preservation rhinoplasty focuses on reshaping and preserving the natural structures. This often leads to a more stable long-term result, a smoother nasal bridge, and a quicker, less traumatic recovery.

Media name : Burak Önal

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