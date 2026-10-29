Timur Turlov Named Among Kazakhstan’s Most Influential Businessmen

Timur Turlov, founder of Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corp., ranked sixth on the 2026 list of Kazakhstan’s most influential entrepreneurs. His standing reflects more than his financial business: the company is developing digital services, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence infrastructure, while Turlov himself is involved in educational, sports, and environmental initiatives across the country.

Timur Turlov Ranks Among Kazakhstan’s Six Most Influential Businessmen

The ranking published on October 8 by Forbes Kazakhstan was compiled for the 16th time. Unlike a billionaire ranking, it takes into account not only wealth but also business scale, public engagement, and expert assessments of influence. From more than 100 candidates, the editorial team shortlisted 66 entrepreneurs based on their net worth, employee numbers, and taxes paid by their companies in 2025. Representatives from the business community, industry associations, public organizations, and the media then evaluated the candidates on a six-point scale. Expert opinions carried the greatest weight.

In a separate ranking of Kazakhstan’s 75 Wealthiest Businesspeople in May 2026, he also placed sixth, but based on a different criterion: an estimated net worth of $5.2 billion. The identical positions in the two rankings do not mean that the methodologies are the same.

From Turlov’s First Investments to the Global Forbes List

Turlov’s journey began far from the world of big money. According to his interview with BNE IntelliNews, he grew up in a modest-income family and opened his first brokerage account at around age 15, investing approximately $800 given to him by his grandfather. At 16, he began working for a brokerage firm. In 2008, he co-founded Freedom Finance with his partners, laying the foundation for what would become an international holding company. In 2019, shares of Freedom Holding Corp. began trading on Nasdaq.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, Timur Turlov ranked 551st globally, with an estimated net worth of $7.3 billion as of October. In addition, in December 2025, Forbes placed him tenth on its list of the 40 richest self-made entrepreneurs under 40.

The bulk of his fortune comes from his stake in Freedom Holding Corp. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Turlov owned 41.4 million shares, representing 64.91% of the company’s equity, in October 2026. When estimating wealth, the market value of such a stake is calculated using the stock’s trading price and adjusted for other assets and liabilities. Therefore, the Forbes estimate does not represent cash held in a personal bank account and can fluctuate with share prices.

Freedom Holding: An Ecosystem Centered in Kazakhstan

According to Timur Turlov’s profile in Forbes Kazakhstan, the holding company operates in 24 countries. Its core operations in Kazakhstan include brokerage firms, Freedom Bank, and the insurance companies Freedom Finance Insurance and Freedom Life. The group has expanded beyond financial services into Freedom Telecom, the online supermarket Arbuz.kz, and the Freedom Travel and Ticketon services.

Freedom SuperApp serves as the connecting link, bringing together banking transactions, shopping, travel, and other everyday services. It reaches 6 million users and offers more than 20 services.

The group is taking this model into new markets. In 2026, Freedom completed its acquisition of Turkish Bank, while its Turkish brokerage obtained a regulatory license. Freedom Bank operates in Tajikistan. In France, Freedom24 has been registered as a tied agent, while its application for a banking license remains under review. These developments reflect the adaptation of a financial technology platform built in Kazakhstan to the regulatory requirements of different countries.

Impact on Kazakhstan’s Development

Computing infrastructure is another major area of investment. In cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Freedom plans to establish a sovereign AI center powered by NVIDIA technologies. The project’s announced investment value is $2 billion, with a planned power capacity of 100 MW.

Another project, the Freedom AI Super Cluster, is being developed under a memorandum with the ministry and Citi, with the first phase scheduled for launch in 2027. For Kazakhstan, such projects offer the prospect of domestic computing capacity for scientific research, government systems, and businesses, while reducing dependence on foreign infrastructure.

Turlov also plays a role in economic diplomacy. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Shanghai in July 2026, Freedom announced agreements with WeChat Pay, Baidu, and Geely. In particular, Akorda, Kazakhstan’s presidential administration, confirmed a memorandum involving Freedom, Samruk-Kazyna, the Astana city administration, and Geely concerning electric vehicle infrastructure and artificial intelligence. These agreements expand opportunities for international technological cooperation, although their ultimate impact will depend on implementation.

In the social sphere, the holding company funds the Freedom QJ League youth football competition and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, while in education, the company supports Freedom Grants, IQanat, and Teach for Qazaqstan. Freedom is also providing financial support for a national program giving teachers access to ChatGPT Edu. Environmental initiatives include collecting packaging through reverse vending machines and restoring ecosystems in the Aral Sea region.

Turlov’s international recognition was further underscored by his election as FIDE president on September 26, 2026. On October 7, President Tokayev personally congratulated Turlov on his election. For Kazakhstan’s chess community, this creates an opportunity to strengthen the country’s participation in international sporting initiatives and expand cooperation with national chess federations around the world.

Turlov’s sixth-place position in the Forbes ranking reflects the breadth of his projects. Their long-term importance will ultimately be determined by how effectively the announced investments translate into operational infrastructure, new services, and opportunities for the people of Kazakhstan.