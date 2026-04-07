Time Lapse Dance Marks 25 Years in New York With Climate-Focused Premiere and Tribute to Gail Merrifield Papp

As cultural institutions increasingly respond to climate urgency through the arts, choreographer Jody Sperling and her company Time Lapse Dance are marking a milestone with both artistic ambition and historical reflection. Their upcoming program, Shapes of Change, celebrates 25 years of performance while honoring influential theater figure Gail Merrifield Papp.

Scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2026, at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, the performances position dance as a medium for ecological storytelling. The event also aligns with the institution’s 150th anniversary, reinforcing a shared emphasis on ethical engagement and social responsibility.

At the center of the program is the world premiere Sea Change, a work that explores humanity’s evolving relationship with water amid rising sea levels. Through immersive choreography and live music by Matthew Burtner, the piece reflects a growing trend of interdisciplinary climate art that merges science, sound, and embodied performance.

Sperling’s approach builds on a legacy inspired by early dance innovator Loie Fuller, translating that aesthetic into contemporary environmental discourse. Over the past decade, her collaborations with Burtner have produced works that examine plastic pollution, atmospheric systems, and ecological memory, all of which feature in the anniversary program.

The tribute to Merrifield Papp underscores the often underrecognized role of producers and institutional leaders in shaping the performing arts. As a founding board member of Time Lapse Dance and a key figure at The Public Theater, she has supported generations of socially engaged productions.

Notably, Shapes of Change adopts a pay-what-you-can ticketing model, reflecting a broader movement toward accessibility and equity in the arts sector. Suggested pricing tiers coexist with free and reduced-cost options, aiming to expand audience participation without compromising artistic value.

The program is divided into two distinct evenings. Friday’s lineup includes Fractal Memories and Plastic Harvest, followed by a reception honoring Merrifield Papp. Saturday features Wind Rose and excerpts from Arbor, concluding with an artist talkback that invites audience dialogue.

Beyond performance, the production highlights a broader shift in contemporary dance toward climate literacy and activism. Sperling, who has previously performed on Arctic sea ice as part of a scientific mission, continues to position choreography as a tool for environmental awareness and collective reflection.

As performing arts organizations navigate questions of relevance and impact, Shapes of Change offers a model that integrates artistic innovation with ecological consciousness and institutional legacy. In doing so, it signals how dance can contribute meaningfully to one of the defining conversations of the 21st century.