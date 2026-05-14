Thinking Together in Uncertain Times

In Brooklyn, where conversations about culture and identity often move at the speed of social media, Thinking Through is creating space for something increasingly rare: sustained philosophical conversation. The salon-style social club gathers people to think collectively about the ideas that shape everyday life -love, friendship, masculinity, the idea of home- moving from personal to general and conceptual.

Founded by Dr.Ece Tekbulut, who received her PhD in political theory from Columbia University, the organization emerged from a desire to bring philosophy back to its public and social roots, rather than something confined to classrooms or dense theoretical texts. The result is a kind of intellectual commons, where strangers gather to think alongside one another.

The format recalls historical salons, yet its atmosphere feels distinctly contemporary. Conversations are grounded less in formal expertise than in curiosity, vulnerability, and lived experience. One attendee might reference Aristotle; another might connect a discussion on identity to dating apps, migration, burnout, or family dynamics. One event may center on masculinity and vulnerability; another may ask whether friendship has changed under capitalism or social media. The philosophical becomes inseparable from the personal.

That accessibility is central to the club’s ethos. In a cultural moment saturated with hot takes and accelerated discourse, Thinking Through slows conversation down. Participants are encouraged to sit with ambiguity, to ask questions without immediately arriving at answers, and to examine how inherited assumptions shape the way people move through the world.

That spirit was especially evident earlier this week, when Thinking Through co-hosted a panel on May 11 with Human Machines, an organization focused on how artificial intelligence can amplify human capacities in the workplace. The event brought together an interdisciplinary group of thinkers and practitioners to examine one increasingly urgent question: “If we were to deploy AI systems explicitly to support human flourishing, what would that look like and what are the risks and challenges?”

Alongside Tekbulut, the panel featured Geoff Gibbins, Dr. Benjamin Shapiro, Seniha Koksal, and Evan Dorsky. Together, the speakers explored how AI systems are reshaping health care, labor, creativity, and interpersonal relationships, while questioning whether technological efficiency necessarily aligns with human well-being.

Rather than treating AI as either a utopian salvation or an existential threat, the panel approached it philosophically: What kinds of values become embedded in technological systems? What forms of human connection might AI enhance, and which might it erode? Can automation coexist with dignity, meaning, and creative agency? The conversation reflected Thinking Through’s broader mission of engaging contemporary issues not simply as news cycles or market trends, but as ethical and existential questions. This interdisciplinary framework is central to the organization’s appeal. Philosophy at Thinking Through is not confined to canonical texts or academic jargon.

Discussions move fluidly between personal experience and theoretical reflection, allowing participants from different backgrounds to contribute meaningfully.

That ethos will continue on Sunday, May 31, when Thinking Through will host a salon on queer identity and queer existence. The conversation aims to move beyond narrow understandings of queerness as simply a fixed identity category, instead exploring it as a daily practice, a social orientation, and a form of future imagination.

Among the questions organizers plan to examine are: What does it mean to live queerly? What does it take to do so every day? What are its risks and rewards? And what happens when queerness is understood not merely as an identity to claim, but as a way of engaging with the world?

By framing queerness as both lived experience and philosophical orientation, the event seeks to expand conventional understandings of identity politics. Rather than limiting queer existence to fixed labels, the discussion will investigate how queerness can reshape ideas of intimacy, community, embodiment, kinship, and futurity. What possibilities emerge when social norms are not simply rejected, but reimagined altogether?

These questions arrive at a time when conversations around gender, sexuality, and public identity are increasingly politicized, commercialized, and surveilled. Yet Thinking Through’s approach resists reducing queer experience to discourse alone. Instead, the upcoming salon is poised to investigate queerness as something embodied and relational: a practice of reimagining intimacy, kinship, belonging, and futurity outside normative expectations.

This commitment to collective thinking may explain why organizations like Thinking Through are resonating with younger audiences searching for new forms of intellectual and social life. As traditional institutions of communal reflection decline, many people are seeking spaces where difficult questions can be explored collaboratively rather than competitively.

In that sense, Thinking Through reflects a broader cultural hunger: not only for community, but for frameworks that help people interpret rapidly changing social realities. Whether discussing AI, masculinity, friendship, or queer futurity, the organization treats philosophy not as an academic luxury but as a practical tool for navigating contemporary life, especially where people feel at an impasse. And perhaps that is the club’s most compelling contribution in uncertain times.