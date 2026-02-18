Theater Resources Unlimited’s TRU Love Honors Bonnie Comley, Tonya Pinkins, and Stewart F. Lane

A nearly full house gathered at Green Room 42 in Manhattan for the 2026 TRU Love Benefit, CHANGING HEARTS… the power of theater, hosted by Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU). The annual fundraiser celebrated artists and producers whose work continues to shape the American theater landscape while supporting TRU’s mission to mentor and develop theater professionals.

The evening honored Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins with the TRU Humanitarian Award, recognizing her decades-long commitment to advocacy, equality, and artistic excellence. Pinkins has long used her platform to champion inclusion and social change, pairing powerful performances with purposeful activism.

Broadway producing team Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane received the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their dedication to the theatrical community. In addition to producing numerous acclaimed Broadway productions, the pair co-founded BroadwayHD, a digital platform that brings professionally filmed stage productions to audiences worldwide, expanding access to live performance beyond New York.

The benefit also paid tribute to the late producer Jack W. Batman, a TRU advisory board member respected on both sides of the Atlantic.

Following a cocktail hour and luncheon, guests enjoyed a musical tribute directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, with music direction by Clare Cooper. Performers offered selections from shows associated with the honorees, celebrating milestones from La Cage aux Folles and The Will Rogers Follies to Jelly’s Last Jam and Caroline, or Change. The program concluded with a stirring monologue from A Raisin in the Sun.

As the celebration drew to a close, attendees raised pledge paddles to support TRU’s year-round programming, including mentorship initiatives and scholarships for emerging producers. The event underscored TRU’s commitment to ensuring that the future of theater remains vibrant, inclusive, and accessible.