The Working Nurse Pipeline: How Risepoint Supports Nursing Credential Advancement at Regional Universities

The nursing shortage in rural America is one of the few American workforce crises that has worsened despite years of federal and state investment aimed at fixing it.

Loan-forgiveness programs for nurses willing to practice in rural counties have run for two decades without closing the gap. Rural-specific training tracks at public universities have produced graduates, but most of those graduates still end up in urban hospitals within a few years of credentialing. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing has reported nursing-faculty shortages that have, in some years, constrained enrollment capacity at the BSN level. The graduate pipeline, across all of this, has continued to run short of demand in the communities where the shortage is most acute.

Rural healthcare systems need nurses at all credential levels: certified nursing assistants, LPNs, associate-degree RNs, and BSN-credentialed registered nurses. The traditional pipeline for producing BSN-credentialed nurses runs through residential nursing programs, which historically have been concentrated in urban and suburban markets and which require full-time attendance. Adults already living in rural communities, already working in healthcare as medical assistants or LPNs or bedside RNs, generally cannot leave their jobs and relocate to complete an advanced degree. The pipeline is structurally mismatched to the geography of the shortage it is supposed to address.

What has started to change the math is a different kind of credential pathway: RN-BSN programs offered by regional public universities in a delivery format designed around the schedules of working healthcare professionals. A cohort of those programs has grown over the past decade through partnerships between regional publics and the education technology company, Risepoint, whose partnership portfolio concentrates heavily on regional publics in rural and mid-sized markets. The programs are not the only mechanism that will close the rural nursing gap, but the enrollment and completion data from the programs that are running represent one of the more clear proofs-of-concept the sector currently has that the gap is closeable.

The Working-Nurse Population

Every rural nursing shortage is also an unrealized pipeline. In a county that needs more BSN-credentialed nurses, the most likely future candidates for those credentials are already inside healthcare, employed as medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, LPNs, and associate-degree RNs in the same clinics and hospitals facing shortages. Most of them cannot afford to stop working to complete a residential program. Most of them cannot relocate to an urban nursing school.

An adult learner in this position has traditionally had two options: enroll at a national provider where the program is not informed by their local healthcare context and where she must navigate clinical placements largely on their own, or defer the credential indefinitely. Both outcomes are losses for the regional healthcare system. The first produces a more portable graduate who is less anchored locally and who, in fact, may struggle to complete the program. The second produces no graduates at all. Neither option closes the shortage.

Inside the St. Cloud State RN-BSN Program

St. Cloud State University’s RN-BSN program, built through the university’s partnership with Risepoint, is designed to meet exactly this adult-learner population on its own terms. The program serves working associate-degree RNs in central Minnesota and across the state who are seeking to advance to a BSN credential, while they remain employed in local healthcare. The academic structure is entirely St. Cloud State’s, and those teaching the programs are St. Cloud State faculty. Clinical placements are coordinated with healthcare employers in the students’ local markets.

The operational infrastructure around the program, the wraparound that makes it possible for a nurse working full-time shifts in a rural Minnesota hospital to complete the degree, is where the Risepoint role sits. That work is intentionally non-academic: schedule planning with students whose lives do not fit a traditional semester calendar, prerequisite sequencing advice for nurses who may need to step out when childcare arrangements change, and proactive outreach to students who fall behind to help them figure out which courses to load in which terms to stay on track. It’s a layer of guidance that can determine whether a working nurse actually finishes the degree.

Producing credentialed nurses requires scheduling, coaching, and persistence support designed for working adults, not just a distance-learning version of a residential offering. The regional publics that have built that infrastructure have held enrollment and produced graduates.

The CentraCare Outcome

CentraCare is Minnesota’s largest hospital system, with its base in St. Cloud and service territory covering central and west-central Minnesota. The system has operated under nursing shortages for more than a decade, a shortage that has material consequences for patient access, wait times, and the operating economics of the system’s rural-facility network. Closing that shortage has been a stated priority for CentraCare’s leadership.

St. Cloud State’s RN-BSN program is now one of CentraCare’s pipelines for BSN-credentialed nurses. Graduates of the program who were already working within the CentraCare system at lower credential levels progress through the credentialing ladder while remaining in their jobs and are available to the system in higher-acuity roles upon completion. The program has also served nurses from other Minnesota healthcare systems who credential through St. Cloud State and return to their home employers. The pipeline functions in both directions.

The Nurse Already in the Room

Consider the typical working nurse this program is designed to reach. She is a registered nurse already employed in regional healthcare — likely in a hospital or clinic within the CentraCare system or elsewhere in central Minnesota — who completed her associate degree years ago and has been working at that credential level since. She cannot stop working to complete a residential BSN program. She cannot relocate. What she needs is a degree structure that fits around the job she already has, in the community where she already lives.

Through St. Cloud State’s RN-BSN program, that nurse can complete her BSN entirely online, with clinical placements coordinated around her existing employer and schedule. Her coursework is taught by SCSU faculty. Her degree is from St. Cloud State. And when she finishes, she stays — in the same hospital, in the same community, at a higher credential level. That is what a functioning regional pipeline looks like at the individual scale: not a graduate recruited from somewhere else, but a nurse already inside the system, credentialed up.

The programs producing that outcome at scale are the ones built around working adults from the start, not residential offerings adapted for distance delivery.

Why Nursing Outcomes Look Different

An Ipsos study of Risepoint-supported program graduates, fielded in mid-2025, measured salary and career outcomes across the full graduate population. Among the program categories the study covered, nursing graduates occupy a distinctive position in the outcomes picture. The credential-to-salary relationship in nursing is one of the steepest and most immediate in the U.S. labor market. A working LPN who completes an RN credential, or an associate-degree RN who completes a BSN and moves into a charge-nurse or supervisory role, is not speculating about whether earnings will rise. The credentialing system prices each level of nursing practice above the one below it, and the transition between levels produces a direct, measurable change in compensation.

That credential-to-earnings directness is part of why the contracting model Risepoint has built with regional publics has scaled in nursing. The adult-learner business case is straightforward for a working nurse: the program is affordable, the schedule works around existing employment, the credential produces compensation lift, and the graduate can stay in their community’s healthcare system throughout.

What Scaling the Model Requires

The rural nursing shortage has been a federal workforce policy priority for two decades. The conventional interventions, including loan forgiveness, scholarship programs, and rural clinical-training tracks, have not closed the gap, largely because they attempt to redirect future nursing students into rural careers, when the more immediate fix is credentialing the nurses already working in those communities to higher levels of practice. RN-BSN programs at regional public universities are structurally positioned to do that work.

Whether the sector can scale that model to enough regional publics, in enough rural markets, fast enough to narrow the national shortage in a material way is the open question. The evidence from the partnerships currently running is that the model works at the program level. The bottleneck is no longer demonstrating that nursing credentials delivered through a partnership structure produce measurable workforce outcomes in the regions that need them. The bottleneck is whether enough regional publics will enter the market, and whether enough working nurses will find the programs that exist.