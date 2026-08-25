The Work Project, CapitaLand-Backed Workspace Provider, Expands Virtual Office Services in Singapore

The Work Project, a flexible workspace operator backed by property group CapitaLand, has announced an expansion of its virtual office services across its Singapore portfolio. The move gives startups, small and medium enterprises, and overseas companies more options for securing a registered business presence in the city-state without committing to a physical lease, and comes as demand for flexible business infrastructure continues to climb across the region.

Responding to Demand From Startups and Foreign Entrants

Singapore’s position as a regional headquarters hub has made it a common first stop for companies expanding into Southeast Asia. Under the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s rules, every company incorporated in Singapore must maintain a local registered address, a requirement that has historically pushed newer or smaller businesses toward serviced office leases they may not otherwise need. The Work Project said its expanded virtual office program is designed to remove that friction, letting companies satisfy compliance requirements while keeping fixed costs low during their early growth stages.

The company pointed to a broader shift in how businesses use physical space. Hybrid and remote-first teams, freelance consultancies, and foreign firms testing the Singapore market before committing to a full office fit-out have all become larger segments of the client base for flexible workspace operators over the past two years, according to the announcement.

A Wider Regional Trend Toward Flexible Space

The expansion is not happening in isolation. Flexible workspace operators across Southeast Asia have reported steady growth in inquiries from small businesses and international entrants over the past several years, as more companies weigh the cost of a traditional multi-year lease against shorter, more adaptable arrangements. Singapore in particular has become a proving ground for this shift, given its role as a base for regional headquarters, fund management entities and trading companies that need a credible local footprint but do not necessarily need a full floor of office space on day one.

Industry observers have pointed to virtual office products as a natural entry point into that broader flexible workspace market. A company can start with a registered address and occasional meeting room access, then move into a private office or dedicated desks as headcount grows, without switching providers or re-registering its business address each time its needs change. That progression is central to how The Work Project has structured its Singapore membership tiers, according to the announcement.

What the Expanded Package Covers

The updated virtual office offering bundles a business mailing address, mail collection and forwarding, and call handling with access to meeting rooms and coworking areas on a pay-as-needed basis at participating locations. Clients can also use the addresses for business registration and banking purposes, and can upgrade to a dedicated desk or private office later without changing their registered address, according to the company. Additional services, including notification alerts when mail arrives and optional receptionist support during business hours, are available as add-ons for clients who need a more staffed presence without leasing a full office.

In an announcement covering its Business and Money developments this week, the company confirmed that businesses using The Work Project for a Singapore virtual office address gain access to premium building locations in the Central Business District and other key commercial districts, a factor the operator says matters to clients who want their registered address to align with how they present themselves to banks, clients and regulators.

Backed by CapitaLand’s Property Network

The Work Project operates a network of coworking spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices across Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom. Its relationship with CapitaLand, one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, gives the operator access to a wider pool of commercial buildings than many independent flexible workspace providers, a factor executives say supports its ability to add virtual office capacity in prime locations without long lead times.

That backing has also shaped how the company positions its virtual office product against cheaper, address-only providers. Rather than offering a bare mailbox service, The Work Project ties its virtual office plans to physical locations where clients can book meeting space or work from a desk when needed, a model the company argues better suits businesses that expect to scale their physical footprint over time.

Executive Commentary

A spokesperson for The Work Project said the expansion reflects sustained inquiries from companies that want a credible Singapore presence without the commitment of a full lease. Businesses increasingly want to test a market, register locally and start operating quickly, the spokesperson said, adding that the expanded virtual office program was built to support that pace while still giving clients a physical space to fall back on as their teams grow.

The company said pricing for the expanded virtual office plans remains tiered by location and service level, with options aimed at solo founders through to established firms opening a Singapore branch. Existing coworking and private office members can also add virtual office services to their accounts, the company noted, rather than needing to hold separate agreements for each product.

About The Work Project

The Work Project is a flexible workspace operator offering coworking memberships, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices across Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom. Backed by CapitaLand, the company designs its locations for growing businesses, combining design-led interiors with services intended to support companies as they scale from a single desk to a full office. Further details on the company’s Singapore virtual office plans are available through its website.