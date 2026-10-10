The Ultimate Golf and Spa Getaway in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit

Sometimes the daily routine can become so overwhelming that all you can think about is packing your bags and escaping to a place where time moves at a different pace. Imagine a getaway where your only concern for the day is choosing between the perfect putt on the green or a relaxing massage beneath the shade of the trees. Riviera Nayarit holds the perfect secret for you. It is time to treat yourself to the getaway you deserve, combining the thrill of sport with the absolute peace and tranquility you need right now.

​Where a Passion for Sport Meets the Jungle

​Practicing your favorite sport takes on an entirely different meaning when every shot is framed by breathtaking landscapes. In this exclusive corner of Mexico, the landscape becomes your ultimate playing partner, challenging and inspiring you in equal measure with every hole.

Imagine a ten-hole course masterfully designed by legendary golfer Greg Norman, where strategy meets incredible panoramic views. Here, you play surrounded by lush tropical jungle, imposing mountains, and the constant sound of the Pacific Ocean just moments away.

​The Perfect Balance Between Activity and Relaxation

​A truly memorable getaway requires the right balance between the thrill of competition and the pleasure of doing absolutely nothing. It is not just about pushing yourself physically on the green, but also about knowing when to give your body the rest it deserves after a full day.

Alternating intense mornings filled with focus and precision with afternoons of complete relaxation is the perfect formula for returning home feeling completely refreshed. The combination of outdoor exercise and deep wellness is the true luxury you deserve this year.

​An Experience Designed for Those Who Love the Finer Things in Life

​Finding a place that perfectly understands your most discerning tastes is no easy task, but this destination exceeds every expectation. Everything is designed to make you feel cared for, comfortable, and surrounded by an atmosphere that is sophisticated yet deeply natural and relaxed.

That is why choosing a retreat that serves as an exclusive golf and spa resort guarantees you the best of both worlds in one place. The seamless transition between sporting activity and complete relaxation means that every day of your vacation feels truly priceless.

​The Art of Indulging Your Senses in the Heart of Nature

​After walking the course and carefully measuring every shot, your body will crave a moment of respite and deep recovery. This is where the experience reaches another level, thanks to wellness rituals inspired by traditional wisdom and local botanicals.

Stepping into a space dedicated to personal care can completely transform your mood, dissolving any trace of tension accumulated from daily routines and professional responsibilities.

​A Wellness Sanctuary Beneath the Shade of the Trees

​To fully embrace this phase of relaxation, visiting the exclusive One&Only Spa is an absolute must for your senses. Its open-air treatment rooms, nestled directly beneath the shade of the trees, instantly connect you with the rhythm of the jungle.

Feeling the cool breeze while enjoying an expert therapeutic massage, accompanied by the subtle sounds of nature, is simply priceless. It is the ultimate sanctuary for recharging your batteries and feeling completely renewed.

​Local Cuisine as the Perfect Finishing Touch to Every Day

​No great getaway is complete without a culinary journey that awakens your emotions through authentic, fresh, and memorable flavors. After your wellness sessions, the region’s exceptional culinary offerings await with a selection of first-class dining experiences.

From dishes paired with local ingredients to intimate dinners under the stars, every bite celebrates the richness of the region. Dining here becomes the perfect ending to days filled with sport, tranquility, and personal discovery.