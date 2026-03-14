The Self-Made Playbook: Robert Indries Didn’t Read About Business. He Built It

Robert Indries started working at 14. Not an internship. Not a summer gig his parents set up. Real work, near a small town called Beius, Romania, where nobody was handing out opportunities.

There was no inheritance. No investor uncle. No safety net. And if you look at where he is now, that’s exactly what makes the story worth paying attention to.

Over the last two decades, Robert has generated more than $500 million for his clients. He’s built 8 businesses that operate across 17 countries, generating seven figures annually. He’s completed 4 exits worth a combined $20 million. He’s a 2X international bestselling author. He was featured in the documentary series “International Tycoons” on Entrepreneur.com. And he’s spoken at global conferences in front of over 10,000 professionals, in three different languages.

None of that came from a classroom.

Robert has said it himself: “Everything I say comes from experience. I haven’t inherited anything. I haven’t been given any free rides. When I say something, that’s not from a book. That’s from hands-on practice.”

That’s not a tagline. That’s the entire operating system behind how he’s built his career. While a lot of people in the business space lean on frameworks they picked up from someone else’s playbook, Robert’s knowledge base was built project by project, deal by deal, failure by failure. Over 200 projects delivered for clients. 19 different sectors. Not advising from a distance, but in it, building, scaling, and solving problems in real time.

That hands-on background is what makes him different from the crowd of business figures who sound great on a podcast but have never actually run payroll across 14 time zones. Robert has. Multiple times over. He knows what it takes to grow a company from the ground up because he’s done it eight times. He knows what breaks when you scale too fast because he’s lived through it. And with 4 exits under his belt, he knows what the selling process demands from the owner’s side firsthand.

One of his ventures, Elkridge Advisors, which he runs alongside his partner Patrick Rogers, helps business owners sell their companies. Together they’ve built a firm with a track record that speaks for itself. Every client that has worked with Elkridge has successfully sold. That track record didn’t come from a textbook or a certification. It came from partners who spent years learning how businesses actually work from the inside out, across nearly 20 industries, and turned that knowledge into a process that gets results. Patrick brings over $250 million in business transactions to the table, and combined with Robert’s operational depth, the firm offers something most advisory shops can’t: decades of hands-on experience on both sides of the equation.

But here’s where the story gets real. Building all of this didn’t come without scars. Robert has been open about the fact that trusting people cost him. Time, money, relationships. He’s talked about wanting to give people second and third chances, only to have that generosity exploited by people who were more than happy to take advantage.

Most people would use that as a reason to pull back. Robert used it as a reason to keep going. Not out of spite, but out of a genuine belief that staying the course and doing good work matters more than what other people do with the chances you give them.

He passed $10 million at 31, and now at 35, he’s working toward a net worth of $100 million. But the goal comes with conditions he won’t compromise on: stay healthy, be a present father and husband, and show up as a son. The money only means something if the people around him are still there when he reaches it.

Robert Indries didn’t grow up with a playbook for success. He wrote his own. And every chapter came from strategizing, practicing, and constantly improving.