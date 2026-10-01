The Roof Maintenance Calendar Nobody Gives You: A Month-by-Month Guide for Wet Climates

I spent $11,400 on a roof replacement I did not need. Not entirely, anyway. A few cracked pipe boots and one clogged valley had been funneling water into my sheathing for two winters, and by the time I noticed a brown ring on the ceiling of my hallway, the damage had already moved past the shingles. My neighbor’s roofer told me later that a $400 repair two years earlier would have bought me another decade on that roof.

That stung, so I did what any mildly obsessive homeowner does and built a maintenance calendar. Twelve months, one small task at a time, tuned for a climate that dumps most of its rain between October and April. Here’s the whole thing, free, because I’d rather you skip my mistake.

The core idea: in a wet climate, roofs rarely fail from old age alone. They fail from water sitting somewhere it shouldn’t. Your job is not to inspect like a contractor. Your job is to catch water in the act.

Why Wet-Climate Roofs Age Differently

If you moved here from Phoenix or Denver, your instincts are calibrated wrong. In dry places, sun does most of the killing, baking shingles until they crack. Here it’s moisture, and moisture is patient. It works on the underside of your decking, on flashing, on the sealant around every penetration on your roof.

According to the National Weather Service, the Pacific Northwest gets the bulk of its precipitation in the cooler months, which means your roof spends half the year wet and half the year drying out. That cycle is what does the damage. Sealant expands and contracts. Moss gets a foothold in the shade. Debris piles up in valleys and behind chimneys, and that pile acts like a sponge pressed against your shingles.

What this means practically: your inspection calendar should front-load the fall. Catch problems in September and October and they cost you a repair. Catch them in February and you’re paying for drywall too.

Fall: The Months That Actually Matter

September and October: Clear the Field

Get on a ladder with binoculars before you get on the roof itself. If you can see daylight through your attic or a soft spot in the sheathing, stop and call someone. Otherwise, grab a leaf blower or a stiff broom and clear out:

Valleys where two roof planes meet. These clog first and back up fast.

Behind the chimney. Debris stacks against it like a snow fence.

Gutter runs and downspout openings. A flooded gutter pushes water under your bottom shingle course.

Any low spot where shade keeps things damp past noon.

While you’re up there, look at the sealant around pipe boots, vents, and skylights. If it’s cracked or pulling away, that’s your fall project. Tube of polyurethane and an afternoon.

November: The Last Window

This is your cutoff. Once temperatures drop consistently, sealants cure poorly and roofers get busy with emergency calls, which means scheduling anything non-urgent turns into a February problem. If you’ve been meaning to get a professional out, this is the month.

One tip worth stealing: take dated photos of your roof every fall from the same four angles. After a few years you’ll have a time-lapse of your own roof, and you’ll spot changes a one-time inspection would miss.

Winter: Watch, Don’t Climb

Do not walk your roof in the wet months. Wet shingles, moss, and cold hands are a genuinely bad combination, and I say that as someone who has learned it the dumb way. Everything in winter is observation only.

After a heavy rain, walk the perimeter of your house and look up. Water staining on the fascia, drips from a soffit, ice damming at the eaves: these are messages. Inside, check the attic for damp smells and look at the underside of the roof deck with a flashlight. Water stains on sheathing tell you where the leak entered, not just where it dripped out.

Here’s the thing about small leaks: they announce themselves slowly. One drip in January might mean a soaked rafter by March, and by then you’re into remediation territory rather than repair territory.

Spring: Repair Season Opens

March and April: The Full Inspection

Once things dry out, this is when you actually climb up and look at everything you could only observe from the ground. Check the flashing at every wall and chimney intersection, look for lifted or missing shingles, and inspect the condition of any sealant you applied last fall.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology maintains building and construction standards that inform how roofing assemblies are designed to perform, which is a nerdy way of saying the details matter more than the shingle brand. Flashing done wrong fails fast, no matter what’s on top of it.

May and June: The Things You Forgot

Trim tree branches that touch or hang over the roof. Moss loves shade, and branches are shade delivery systems. If you have moss already, treat it before summer bakes it into the shingle surface. And clean those gutters again, because spring pollen and seed pods are surprisingly good at clogging a downspout.

Summer: The Cheap Months

July and August are when maintenance is easy and contractors are available. If you know you’ll need a roof in the next few years, this is the season to get estimates, because you’re negotiating from calm rather than from a bucket in your hallway.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development publishes homeowner resources on home maintenance and repair, which is worth a look if you want a second opinion on how to sequence larger projects against your budget. Not everything urgent is expensive, and not everything expensive is urgent.

My take on summer inspections: use them to plan, not to panic. August is when I decide what I’m fixing this year and what can wait, and I write it down, because otherwise every repair feels like a surprise.

The Five-Item Fall Checklist

If you remember nothing else from this, remember these five, and do them in this order:

Clear valleys, gutters, and anything sitting behind the chimney. Inspect and reseal pipe boots, vents, and skylight edges. Photograph the roof from the same four angles you used last year. Check the attic after the first big storm for damp smells or staining. Book any professional inspection before November, not after.

That’s the whole calendar in miniature. It takes an afternoon in September and maybe thirty minutes a month after that.

When a Repair Turns Into a Replacement

Here’s where I’d commit to a stance. Most of the time, a leak is a repair, not a death sentence, and I’d push back on anyone who tells you otherwise without showing you the evidence. Ask for photos of the actual damage. Ask how many more seasons the surrounding shingles have in them. Get a second opinion if the number feels big, and it usually should.

The exceptions are real, though. If the sheathing is soft across a wide area, if the roof has been patched in the same spot three times, or if you’re already planning to sell in the next two years, replacement often wins on math. Learning how to get roof smart about that call matters more than picking a shingle color, because the wrong decision costs you thousands either way.

The pattern from my own story is simple: the small stuff, done on schedule, is what keeps the big stuff from becoming urgent. A calendar beats a crisis every time.

So here’s your homework. Pick one Saturday this month, walk your perimeter, and look up. If you see something you don’t like, write down the date and take a photo. That’s it. That’s the entire system, and it starts with fifteen minutes and a pair of shoes.