The Right People, Not More People: Sejal Joshi on Building a Personal Brand for Your Ideal Audience

A million people knowing your name sounds impressive.

But what if none of them are the people you actually need to reach?

For personal branding strategist Sejal Joshi, one of the biggest misconceptions around personal branding is the assumption that a bigger audience automatically means a stronger brand.

It does not.

A founder can accumulate followers, appear on dozens of podcasts and generate millions of impressions while still being relatively unknown within the small group of people who could actually become their clients, investors, partners or advocates.

Another founder might have a fraction of that visibility, yet be extremely well known among the 2,000 people who matter most to their business.

Sejal would choose the second position almost every time.

Because a strong personal brand is not necessarily the one everybody recognizes. It is the one the right people recognize for the right reasons.

Sejal brings this perspective from years of building brands from the inside. As co-founder of Sunshy Group, a personal branding company, and Thoughtful PR, she has seen firsthand how differently reputation needs to be built depending on the person behind it.

A founder selling a high-value service, an executive entering a new market, and a public-facing expert may all need entirely different combinations of media, search visibility, positioning and thought leadership.

That experience has shaped Sejal’s belief that effective personal branding is not about following a universal playbook. It is about identifying which signals will carry the most weight with the specific audience whose trust matters most.

Mass Visibility Can Become a Distraction

There is something psychologically satisfying about large numbers.

Followers are visible. Views are visible. Likes are visible.

Relevance is harder to measure.

A video reaching 500,000 people can look like an enormous personal branding success. But if a founder sells a specialized service to CEOs of companies above a certain size, how many of those viewers could realistically ever become a client?

Possibly very few.

This is where Sejal Joshi believes founders need to separate audience size from audience value.

For some personal brands, reaching millions genuinely makes sense. Consumer entrepreneurs, entertainers and creators often benefit enormously from broad recognition.

But a founder selling a sophisticated B2B service, raising institutional capital or trying to establish authority within a specialized industry may be playing a completely different game.

They do not necessarily need everybody.

They may need 500 very specific people to repeatedly encounter their name.

Authority Becomes More Powerful When It Is Concentrated

Consider two founders.

The first appears everywhere. General entrepreneurship podcasts, lifestyle publications, viral Instagram clips, business lists and trending conversations.

Their name gets seen frequently, but the context keeps changing.

The second founder is more selective.

When their ideal client researches an industry problem, they find an article from that founder explaining it.

When they listen to a respected niche podcast, the founder has been interviewed there.

When they attend an industry conference, the founder is speaking.

When they search the founder’s name afterward, the media coverage, website and thought leadership all reinforce the same expertise.

The second founder may technically be less visible.

But inside the market that matters, they can feel significantly more important.

That is the distinction Sejal makes between a scattered personal brand and an authoritative personal brand.

One collects exposure.

The other concentrates reputation.

Your Ideal Client Should Keep Running Into You

There is a useful question Sejal encourages founders to consider:

If my ideal client spent a month moving through their normal professional world, how many times would they encounter me?

Not everybody. Them.

Would they see your perspective when searching Google?

Would your name appear in the publications they respect?

Are you being discussed in the communities they belong to?

Do you appear on the podcasts they actually listen to?

Does your LinkedIn content address problems they recognize?

Would another respected person in their network already know your name?

This changes personal brand strategy considerably.

Instead of asking, “How do I get more exposure?” the question becomes, “How do I become difficult to ignore within the exact market I want to own?”

That is a much more valuable objective.

Being Known for Something Matters More Than Simply Being Known

Broad visibility can also create another problem: dilution.

The more audiences a founder tries to speak to, the more generic their message often becomes.

An entrepreneur trying to appeal simultaneously to startup founders, corporate executives, consumers, aspiring entrepreneurs and investors eventually has to say things broad enough to apply to everyone.

And when a message applies to everyone, it frequently becomes memorable to no one.

Sejal Joshi believes an authoritative personal brand requires a degree of exclusion.

You need to be comfortable allowing some people to conclude that your work is not for them.

That clarity can make the people who are your ideal audience pay considerably more attention.

A founder serving private equity firms, for example, does not need their content to resonate with every small-business owner. A consultant advising eight-figure companies does not necessarily benefit from creating beginner-level content simply because it attracts more views.

The brand should signal who belongs in the room.

Personal Branding Should Mirror the Business You Want

This becomes particularly important as founders move upmarket.

Their content, media appearances and digital presence should evolve with the clients and opportunities they are trying to attract.

If the business wants sophisticated clients but the founder’s personal brand is optimized entirely for mass-market engagement, there can be a disconnect.

The audience may be large while the positioning feels inexpensive.

Sejal sees personal branding as an extension of business strategy for exactly this reason.

Who do you want to recognize you?

What do you want them to believe you are exceptional at?

Which environments influence their perception?

And what would they need to find when they research you before feeling comfortable entering a serious conversation?

Those questions matter more than another thousand followers.

The Goal Is Not to Be Famous

For most founders, fame is unnecessary.

What matters is category recognition within the right circle.

Being recognized by 10 percent of the people who could meaningfully affect your business may ultimately be far more valuable than being briefly seen by millions who never will.

That is why Sejal Joshi does not define an effective personal brand by how loudly it travels.

The better measure is where it travels, who remembers it and what your name has come to mean once it gets there.

Because sometimes the strongest personal brand in the room is not the person everybody knows.

It is the person everybody who matters already knows.