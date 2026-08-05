The Professional Behind Executive Success: How Aileen P. Charland Makes Leadership More Effective

Most people see the final result of executive leadership. They see the presentation delivered to the board, the customer meeting that goes exactly as planned, or the executive stepping confidently into an important discussion. What they rarely see is everything that happened beforehand.

Schedules were adjusted. Meeting materials were prepared. Travel plans were confirmed. Priorities were reorganized. Potential problems were resolved before they could disrupt the day.

For Aileen P. Charland, that preparation has become both a profession and a philosophy.

As Executive Assistant to the CEO and CFO at TRUMPF Inc., Charland supports executive leadership in a fast-paced global business environment where priorities can change quickly and every decision affects the broader organization. While her title may suggest administrative responsibilities, the reality of her work is far more strategic. She helps create the structure that enables senior leaders to focus on guiding the business rather than managing logistics.

“When people think about executive support, they often picture someone managing a calendar,” Charland says. “The calendar is only one tool. The real responsibility is making sure leaders have the time, information, and preparation they need to make good decisions.”

That perspective has guided her career from the very beginning.

A Career Built on Organization and Preparation

Long before she began supporting executive leadership, Charland found herself drawn to roles that required organization and planning.

Growing up in Connecticut, she enjoyed projects where success depended on bringing people together and keeping everyone moving toward the same goal. After earning her Associate’s Degree from Manchester Community College, she continued her education at Eastern Connecticut State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree.

While attending ECSU, she served as Executive Vice President of the American Marketing Association Collegiate Chapter. Looking back, she says those experiences taught her lessons she still uses every day.

“I remember planning campus events where every detail mattered,” she recalls. “You could have a great speaker or a great idea, but if the schedule wasn’t organized or people didn’t know where they needed to be, the entire event suffered. That taught me very early that preparation has a direct impact on outcomes.”

She also discovered something about herself.

“I realized I genuinely enjoyed creating order out of busy situations,” she says. “Some people enjoy standing at the podium. I enjoyed making sure everything was ready before anyone stepped up to speak.”

Executive Support Has Changed Significantly

Charland believes many people still underestimate what executive support professionals do.

“The profession has evolved tremendously,” she says. “You’re not simply responding to requests anymore. You’re helping executives manage competing priorities, coordinating projects across different teams, and thinking several steps ahead.”

Supporting both a CEO and CFO means every day presents new challenges.

An international trip may need to be rearranged because of weather. A meeting might be extended because of an unexpected discussion. A project that seemed routine in the morning may become the company’s highest priority by lunchtime.

Rather than seeing those moments as disruptions, Charland views them as opportunities to solve problems.

“I’ve walked into the office expecting one kind of day and, within an hour, everything had changed,” she says. “You learn not to become attached to the original plan. Instead, you focus on building the best plan for what’s happening now.”

That ability to remain calm under pressure has become one of the defining characteristics of successful executive support professionals.

Small Adjustments Can Have a Big Impact

One of the themes that surfaced repeatedly during our conversation was Charland’s belief that thoughtful preparation often prevents bigger problems later.

She recalls reviewing a series of executive meetings that appeared perfectly organized on paper. Every appointment fit neatly into the calendar, and nothing technically overlapped. Still, something felt off.

“There was almost no transition time between two important meetings,” she explains. “It wasn’t enough time for someone to review notes, gather their thoughts, or prepare for the next conversation.”

She made a small adjustment by shifting part of the schedule.

“It was only a short change, but later one of the executives mentioned how much more productive the afternoon felt,” she says. “That’s the kind of feedback I appreciate because it reminds me that little decisions can have a meaningful impact.”

Those moments rarely receive recognition because they often prevent issues before they happen.

For Charland, that is exactly the point.

“If everything works the way it’s supposed to, most people never know how much planning went into it,” she says. “That’s perfectly fine with me.”

Trust Is Earned One Day at a Time

Working alongside senior executives requires more than organizational ability. It also requires discretion.

Executive assistants frequently handle confidential business discussions, financial information, personnel matters, and strategic planning. Charland believes earning the trust to manage those responsibilities happens gradually.

“I don’t think trust is built through one big accomplishment,” she says. “It’s built through consistency. People learn that you’ll handle information appropriately, follow through on your commitments, and stay dependable no matter how busy things become.”

That consistency has become one of the principles she values most.

Whether she is coordinating travel, organizing executive meetings, or preparing materials for leadership discussions, she approaches each responsibility with the same level of care.

“You never really know which detail is going to become the important one,” she says. “That’s why every detail deserves your attention.”

Leadership Is About Helping Other People Succeed

Although Charland spends much of her professional life supporting business leaders, she has also pursued leadership opportunities of her own.

She has served in academic leadership roles, participated in community organizations, served on local nonprofit boards, and currently serves as a board member at MakerspaceCT, a nonprofit organization that provides education and access to advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation resources.

Those experiences have reinforced her belief that leadership is often misunderstood.

“People sometimes think leadership means being the person with all the answers,” she says. “I’ve found it’s much more about creating an environment where everyone else can contribute their best work.”

That philosophy carries into her professional life as well.

She sees executive support as a partnership built on communication, preparation, and trust rather than hierarchy.

“When leaders have confidence that the details are being handled well, they have more time to focus on people, strategy, and long-term decisions,” she says. “Helping create that space is one of the most rewarding parts of my career.”

Why Executive Support Matters More Than Ever

Modern businesses operate at an extraordinary pace. Executives are expected to respond quickly to changing priorities while leading teams, managing customers, and planning for the future. As organizations become more complex, Charland believes the value of experienced executive support continues to grow.

While new technology has improved many workplace processes, she believes the most important parts of the profession remain deeply human.

“Technology helps us organize information more efficiently,” she says. “What it can’t replace is judgment. It can’t tell you which conversation needs more time, when someone needs space to prepare, or how a small scheduling change might improve an entire day.”

She also believes executive assistants are increasingly recognized as strategic contributors rather than purely administrative professionals.

“The best executive support professionals are constantly looking ahead,” she says. “They’re asking what comes next, what could become an obstacle, and how they can make things easier before anyone has to ask.”

After years of supporting executive leadership and serving organizations both inside and outside the workplace, Charland continues to find satisfaction in helping others succeed.

“I’ve never measured success by how visible my work is,” she says. “I measure it by whether I’ve helped someone else do their job more effectively. If leaders can focus on making important decisions because I’ve taken care of everything around them, then I’ve done exactly what I set out to do.”

It is a simple philosophy, but one that reflects the quiet influence of executive support. While much of the work happens outside the spotlight, its impact reaches every corner of an organization. Through careful preparation, thoughtful planning, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aileen Charland demonstrates that some of the most effective leadership begins long before the meeting ever starts.