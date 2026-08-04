The Phantom Traffic Jam Physics Behind Rear-End Collisions on California Freeways

Rear-end collisions are usually blamed on distraction or tailgating. Traffic physicists have documented a separate cause: a mathematically predictable shockwave that forms in dense traffic without any crash or obstacle to trigger it, then slams into vehicles several cars back with almost no warning. For a car accident lawyer evaluating a rear-end claim, that physics can be the difference between accepting a routine liability finding and challenging it.

The Physics of a Jam With No Cause

Researchers call it a phantom traffic jam, or jamiton. In 2008, a team of Japanese physicists led by Yuki Sugiyama placed 22 cars on a 230-meter circular track and asked drivers to hold a steady speed. A jam formed within minutes, moving backward against the flow of traffic at roughly 15 kilometers per hour and persisting indefinitely. The experiment confirmed that dense traffic can lock into stop-and-go waves without any external trigger.

Mathematicians had already described the mechanism analytically. A 2007 study from the University of Exeter, led by Gábor Orosz, Robert Eddie Wilson and Bernd Krauskopf, showed that when a driver in heavy traffic slows below a critical speed, a backward-traveling wave forms and amplifies as it moves through following vehicles. A 2009 MIT study by Morris Flynn, Aslan Kasimov and colleagues, published in Physical Review E, showed that these waves behave mathematically like detonation waves in combustion physics, naming them jamitons: self-sustaining pulses of density that hold their shape and travel upstream once traffic density crosses a critical threshold.

A Chain Reaction Ten Cars Deep

One driver taps the brakes, and the driver behind reacts a beat later, braking slightly harder to hold the same following gap. That overcorrection passes to the next car, then the next, each repeating the pattern with a small delay built in by ordinary human reaction time, typically half a second to a second and a half. Ten or fifteen cars back, what began as a light tap becomes a full stop, arriving suddenly out of traffic that looked, moments earlier, like it was moving normally.

For a driver several cars back, this often leaves no realistic way to see the stop coming. Traffic ahead is moving, then it isn’t, and the physical distance needed to react and brake safely can be smaller than what the wave demands. Researchers studying jam-absorption driving have found that the most effective individual countermeasure is a larger following gap, which gives a driver room to absorb the deceleration pulse before it forces a hard stop. Most drivers do not leave that kind of margin in daily freeway traffic.

California’s Rear-End Presumption

California law does not ask whether a phantom jam caused a rear-end crash. Vehicle Code Section 21703 requires drivers to maintain a following distance that is reasonable and prudent for the speed, traffic and road conditions present. California courts have long held that a rear-end collision creates a presumption that the following driver violated the statute. Because the statute exists specifically to prevent this type of collision, a violation can also support a negligence claim under Evidence Code Section 669’s negligence-per-se doctrine. In practice, the driver who strikes the vehicle ahead starts the case already presumed at fault.

When the Presumption Can Be Rebutted

The presumption is strong, but California courts allow a following driver to overcome it with evidence that the stop was genuinely unavoidable. Courts recognize several categories of lead-driver conduct that can shift fault. An unsignaled lane change into the following driver’s path is one. A lead vehicle braking without cause is another, as is a lead vehicle with non-functioning brake lights. Documented traffic conditions consistent with a stop-and-go wave, rather than ordinary inattention, can also support the defense.

Dash camera footage and event data recorder downloads showing the shape of the slowdown carry particular weight, though the burden of producing this evidence falls on the driver who caused the impact. California’s pure comparative negligence rule also means fault in these cases is rarely all-or-nothing. A lead driver whose own conduct contributed to a chain-reaction crash can bear a share of the liability even where the rear driver bears the initial presumption.