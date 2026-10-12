The Path to European Residency: How the Greece Golden Visa Program Is Evolving for Global Investors

Greece has always brought in people from other countries who want a base in Europe. But now, the Golden Visa program is not as simple as it used to be. New changes have increased the amount of money you need to put in for top spots. There are also stricter rules for property. Now, more people look at how outside money changes places where people live. Even so, many still want to get the Golden Visa, and there is a lot of interest in Greece from buyers.

A More Selective Route for International Investors

If you are looking into greece citizenship by investment, you need to know the difference between citizenship and residency. Greece’s Golden Visa is really a residence-by-investment program. Getting a residence permit does not mean you get Greek citizenship. This program gives non-EU nationals a residence permit if they meet the rules for investment.

The biggest change is that real estate investment limits have been changed. Now, the lowest amount you need to invest is usually:

€800,000 in Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini and on bigger islands with more people.

€400,000 in many other places in Greece.

€250,000 for some property fixes or restore jobs that meet certain rules.

The government brought in these changes to help move investment away from the country’s areas that feel the most pressure in housing.

Investment route Current threshold Key consideration High-demand locations €800,000 Applies to specified major markets and islands Other eligible areas €400,000 Location and property eligibility matter Certain conversions/restorations €250,000 Special conditions apply Investor residence Varies Documentation and legal compliance are required

Why the Market Is Changing

The change in policy is happening now. Greece’s property market gets a lot of money from people in other countries. Official numbers show that the Golden Visa program is going strong. Thousands of people got their residence permits in 2025. Many who are not part of the EU are interested in this market.

Policymakers do not want to take out all the money from other countries in the housing area. Instead, the aim is to guide where and how money from outside should go in. Because of this, the place you pick has become more important for people who want to apply.

Another important change is the limit on short-term rentals for some homes. Some Golden Visa homes can no longer be used like regular holiday rentals. This rule changes how people look at buying these places. Now, people who once counted on money from tourists coming to stay must think in a new way.

What Global Investors Need to Watch

The way things change means that people who want to invest have to look at more than just the main investment amount. Before they put in money, they need to think about:

Whether the chosen property meets the current rules.

Whether the place is under the €800,000 or €400,000 limit.

Whether the property has limits on what you can use it for.

Whether ownership and transaction papers meet immigration needs.

How future resale or renewal could change the investment.

Greece’s official rules make it clear that selling the qualifying property can change the residence status for the investor. This shows why good legal checks are important.

Looking Beyond Property

The wider field of investment-residency is now seeing more choices. Greece has added new types of residence options if you invest, and this even includes rules for those who put money into Greek startups. This shows that the country is moving ahead and open to more ways of investment migration, not just owning a house.

For investors, the market now gives a lot to think about before making choices. Property is still what people see most, but the best way to go depends on what you want to get, where you are, how much risk you can handle, and your plans for the future.

Conclusion

Greece’s Golden Visa programme is changing. It was once an easy way to get residency in Greece by buying property. Now, the process is harder. You need to invest more money in top places. There are new rules about how you use the property. The people in charge also look more closely at your money and what you do with it. All this means that people who want to get greece residency by investment need to plan well. Before you go ahead, check the latest rules, where to buy, the state the property is in, and what you want from this in the long run.

FAQs

Does the Greece Golden Visa provide citizenship automatically?

No. The Greece Golden Visa gives you rights to live in the country. You do not get citizenship from it. Getting citizenship is another step. There are other things you must do for that. What is the highest current real estate threshold?

The highest threshold is €800,000 in some popular areas. These include Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini.