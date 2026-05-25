The Parts of Cyprus Most Visitors Never Get Around to

There is a version of Cyprus that most people experience: a beach, a sunlounger, a taverna within walking distance, and not much else. That version is perfectly fine. The weather is real, the food is good, and the sea is exactly what it looks like in the photographs. But it does leave a lot of the island unexamined.

Cyprus is small enough that you can cover a surprising amount of ground in a week if you’re willing to get in a car. What follows is the case for using it as more than a backdrop.

Limassol: the city that’s actually worth a day

Limassol sits on the southern coast roughly halfway between Larnaca and Paphos, and it tends to be treated as a transit point rather than a destination. That’s a mistake. The old town — a tight grid of narrow streets around the medieval castle — is one of the most genuinely lived-in historic centres on the island. The castle itself houses the Cyprus Medieval Museum, which holds armour, ceramics, and coins that span the Byzantine, Crusader, and Ottoman periods in the kind of sequence that makes the island’s complicated history legible.

The old port has been redeveloped into a marina district without losing its character entirely — still working waterfront at one end, restaurants and bars at the other. The Limassol Municipal Market, a covered market hall built in 1917, is the place to buy proper Cypriot produce: halloumi made that morning, dried figs, carob syrup, local olive oil. It is not a tourist market. That’s what makes it worth going to.

Limassol also has a wine festival in September — one of the largest in the Eastern Mediterranean — and the Limassol Carnival in February or March, which has been running since the medieval period and is the biggest carnival celebration in Cyprus. If your dates allow for either, factor them in.

Akamas Peninsula: the western edge of the island

The Akamas Peninsula sits at the northwestern tip of Cyprus, past Paphos and past the resort town of Polis. It is the most ecologically significant part of the island — a national park of rough limestone hills, cedar forest, and coastline that the development that consumed most of the rest of the island’s waterfront never reached.

The Baths of Aphrodite, at the western end of the peninsula, are a set of natural rock pools fed by a waterfall in a grove of fig trees. The mythology says Aphrodite bathed here; the reality is a small, cool, genuinely beautiful spot that’s best visited early before the tour groups arrive. The walking trails from there — the Aphrodite Trail and the Adonis Trail — cover the upper reaches of the peninsula, with views down to the coast and across to the sea.

The Blue Lagoon, accessible by boat from Latchi harbour or by 4×4 along the peninsula’s dirt roads, is the kind of swimming spot that makes people rethink everywhere else they’ve been. The water is shallow, sheltered, and improbably clear. There are boat trips from Latchi that take you there and back in a morning, stopping for swimming along the way. It’s a straightforward half-day and one of the better ones the island offers.

Coral Bay and the coast north of Paphos

Coral Bay is about 8km north of Paphos and is one of those beaches that earns its reputation without being precious about it. The bay is wide and curved, the sand is soft, the water is calm and shallow at the edges, and the whole setup works for families in a way that the rockier stretches of coastline further north don’t. It’s a Blue Flag beach, which on a practical level means the water quality is monitored and the facilities are maintained.

The coast continuing north from Coral Bay toward the Akamas becomes progressively quieter and more dramatic. Lara Beach, a 4×4-only stretch of undeveloped coastline, is one of the nesting sites for loggerhead and green sea turtles. The Lara Turtle Conservation Project operates on the beach; depending on the time of year and the time of day, it’s possible to see hatchlings making their way to the water. This is the kind of thing that is entirely unrepeatable and entirely free.

Kolossi Castle and the Commandaria wine country

A few kilometres west of Limassol, Kolossi Castle is a 15th-century Crusader fortification that looks, from a distance, like exactly what a castle is supposed to look like: a square tower on flat ground, surrounded by the remnants of a medieval estate. The Knights of St John used it as a regional headquarters. The sugar and wine produced on the surrounding land financed the Crusades. Commandaria — a sweet dessert wine made from sun-dried grapes in the villages of the foothills above — has been produced here continuously since the 12th century and is considered the oldest named wine still in production anywhere in the world.

The castle is well-preserved, cheap to enter, and takes about an hour. The surrounding Commandaria wine region, with its stone villages and small family wineries, is worth a longer drive if wine is your interest. Kalo Chorio and Zoopigi are two of the villages closest to the original Commandaria vineyards. Most of the small wineries will let you taste without a reservation.

Choirokoitia: 9,000 years of continuous habitation

Between Larnaca and Limassol, just off the A1 motorway, sits the Neolithic settlement of Choirokoitia. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most significant prehistoric sites in the Eastern Mediterranean — a settlement that was occupied continuously from around 7000 BC until 4000 BC, making it among the oldest communities in Europe.

Several of the original circular stone dwellings have been reconstructed to full height so visitors can understand the scale and layout of the settlement rather than staring at foundations. It is compact, well-presented, and takes about 90 minutes to see properly. It sits on a hillside with wide views across the Larnaca plain, which is pleasant independent of the archaeology.

Most visitors drive straight past it on the motorway without knowing it exists. That’s fairly typical of Cyprus: the things that reward curiosity tend to be the things that aren’t on the main itinerary.

Larnaca makes a practical base for the eastern and central parts of the island — Choirokoitia, Nicosia, and the Troodos are all within an hour. Golden Bay Beach Hotel is a 5-star property on the Larnaca seafront, with a full spa, four restaurants, and direct beach access. Bookings at goldenbay.com.cy.

Ayia Napa’s other side

Ayia Napa has a reputation for nightlife that precedes it and, for many visitors, defines the entire mental picture of the place. That reputation is earned. It is also incomplete. The coastline around Ayia Napa — the Cape Greco headland to the south, the sea caves and arches carved into the limestone — is among the most dramatic on the island and has nothing to do with clubs or bars.

The Ayia Napa Sea Caves are a series of formations at water level on the Cape Greco coast, accessible on foot from the coastal path. At certain points the rock has been hollowed out into arches and tunnels that the sea passes through; at others it drops into pools clear enough to show the bottom at 5 or 6 metres. The snorkelling here is good without requiring any real experience or equipment. The Cape Greco National Forest Park, which covers the headland, also has signed walking and cycling trails through scrub pine and juniper, with views across to both the Ayia Napa coast and the Protaras bay to the north.

The Thalassa Municipal Museum of the Sea in Ayia Napa town is worth an hour, particularly for anyone with an interest in marine archaeology. It houses a reconstruction of the 4th-century BC Kyrenia Ship, one of the oldest surviving merchant vessels ever excavated in the Mediterranean, found off the northern coast of Cyprus in 1965.

Protaras, just north of Cape Greco, sits at the quieter end of the eastern coast and makes an excellent base for exploring the whole area. Golden Coast Beach Hotel is on the beachfront, with direct access to the Blue Flag Louma Beach and the Aegeospas wellness centre. Details at goldencoast.com.cy.

Getting around and when to go

Cyprus rewards drivers. The road network is good, the distances between most major sites are 45 minutes or under from a well-placed base, and the island is small enough that a week of day trips can cover a significant amount of ground without any single day becoming exhausting. Car hire at Larnaca Airport is straightforward and not expensive by European standards.

The optimal window is May through June and September through October. The heat in July and August is real — regularly above 38°C on the coast — and while the beaches remain functional, extended time outdoors at archaeological sites or walking the Akamas trails becomes genuinely uncomfortable. The shoulder months keep all the same advantages of climate and open water without that constraint.

Cyprus is also, for a Mediterranean island with this level of infrastructure, reasonably priced outside the main resort strips. Markets, local tavernas, wine from village producers, entrance fees at most archaeological sites — none of it requires significant budget. The cost tends to go up in direct proportion to proximity to the seafront promenade.

For the Larnaca seafront, see goldenbay.com.cy. For Protaras, see goldencoast.com.cy.