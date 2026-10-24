The Met to Mount First Major Rembrandt Show in More Than 20 Years

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will present Rembrandt and the Ancients from Nov. 7, 2027, through Feb. 6, 2028, its first major Rembrandt exhibition in more than 20 years.

The show, organized with the Musée du Louvre, will occupy the Tisch Galleries on the second floor of The Met Fifth Avenue. It brings together more than 125 works, including some 70 of Rembrandt’s paintings, prints and drawings, many on view in the United States for the first time, alongside ancient and Renaissance objects that served as his touchstones. The selection spans his career from early history paintings to late portrayals of individual heroes and heroines.

Highlights from The Met’s collection include Aristotle with a Bust of Homer. Major loans include the Abduction of Ganymede from the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Woman Bathing in a Stream from the National Gallery in London, Bathsheba Holding King David’s Letter from the Louvre (shown with an ancient Roman relief from the Palazzo Altemps in Rome), and the Oath of the Batavians from the Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm. Rare drawings include sketches of Roman busts, a rendering of Diana and Actaeon, and Solomon’s Idolatry.

“As The Met’s first major exhibition dedicated to Rembrandt’s work in 20 years, Rembrandt and the Ancients offers new possibilities for understanding one of the world’s most iconic artists,” said Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and Chief Executive Officer. “Uniting masterpieces from The Met collection with spectacular international loans, the exhibition brings together an unprecedented and powerful ensemble that reveals the depth of Rembrandt’s vision.”

Joanna Sheers Seidenstein, co-curator and Associate Curator in The Met’s Department of Drawings and Prints, said: “Rembrandt’s engagement with antiquity took wide-ranging and extraordinarily, even wildly creative, forms. Although today this artist is so strongly associated with tradition—the consummate Old Master—his work was, in its moment, remarkably fresh—human, relatable, even raw in its naturalism and emotional immediacy. Never one to be satisfied with the expected, he deployed ancient themes to push boundaries—both artistic and social.”

After The Met, the exhibition travels to the Louvre, on view from March 22 through July 3, 2028. A fully illustrated catalog will accompany the show. Related educational and public programs will be announced later.

The announcement sets the dates, the scale, and the ancient-world theme. The Oct. 15 release did not include ticket and membership details.