The Metropolitan Museum of Art has transferred ownership of two significant ancient sculptures to Turkey, marking a noteworthy development in international cultural heritage stewardship and museum practice.

The works returned include a Byzantine marble capital featuring the Archangel Michael and a marble head of the ancient Greek orator Demosthenes, both of which had been part of The Met’s collection for decades. The transfer of these works to Turkey followed extensive provenance research and cooperation with U.S. legal authorities, reflecting a growing emphasis on ethical collection management and collaboration between institutions and countries of origin.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural exchange, Turkey temporarily lent the marble capital back to The Met for public display before its departure. This arrangement marked the first direct loan from the country to the museum in more than twenty years and underscored the mutual respect and dialogue underpinning the repatriation process.

The repatriation effort was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement and cultural heritage authorities, as well as Turkish officials. It aligns with broader initiatives at The Met to strengthen provenance research, expand transparency, and foster international partnerships that honor the rightful origins of artworks.

For Turkey, the return of these objects represents a meaningful reclamation of cultural heritage and contributes to national efforts to preserve and celebrate its rich historical legacy. Such repatriations are part of a broader global trend in which museums and governments collaborate to address historical wrongs and ensure that cultural treasures reside where they can best contribute to public understanding and historical continuity.

As museum practices evolve, these collaborative repatriations continue to shape how cultural institutions and nations engage with the stewardship and interpretation of shared human history.