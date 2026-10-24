The Met Names Norah Yahya Chief Diversity and Government Affairs Officer

The Metropolitan Museum of Art appointed Norah Yahya as Chief Diversity and Government Affairs Officer, effective immediately, the museum announced Oct. 2.

Yahya has led The Met’s government affairs work since 2021, first as Senior Government Affairs Officer and then as Chief Government Affairs Officer from January 2026. In the expanded role she will continue that portfolio while overseeing initiatives to ensure the museum is inclusive, equitable and welcoming to all, bringing the two areas together in a newly unified department. The Chief Diversity Officer position was established in 2021.

“Norah Yahya is an exceptional leader, a trusted advisor, and a thoughtful and collaborative partner,” said Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO. “Since joining The Met, she has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to build meaningful relationships throughout this Museum and across government, the cultural sector, and the many communities we serve, while advancing priorities that are essential to The Met’s mission. I am grateful to Norah for taking on this expanded role. Her experience, perspective, and deep commitment to community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and advance this important work.”

Yahya said, “I am honored to take on this new responsibility that builds on the important work of my colleagues across the Museum. My focus will be on strengthening our commitment to creating a community where everyone feels welcome, valued, and able to thrive. I am excited to collaborate with teams throughout the institution on this critical mandate, while continuing to advance The Met’s mission and role in New York City and beyond.”

During her tenure she has helped secure more than $80 million in capital funding over four years for infrastructure projects, advised senior leadership on city, state and federal policy, and served as Manhattan Vice Chair of the Cultural Institutions Group. She has also led community engagement efforts including Community Wednesdays. Before The Met she was Vice President at The Parkside Group and Associate Director of Government and Community Affairs at The New York Public Library. She holds a master’s in Urban Education Policy from Brown University and a bachelor’s in Public Policy from Duke University.

The announcement is an internal appointment that expands an existing government-affairs role, not a new program launch. The concrete markers are the Oct. 2 effective date, the unified department and the $80 million capital funding cited from her prior work.