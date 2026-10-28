The Legal Mistakes People Make When Facing Criminal Charges

Facing legal charges, no matter what they are, is often extremely stressful. During this time, there’s a big chance you make some blunders that will come back to bite you throughout the trial. To help your case, these are the mistakes many other people make that you must avoid at all costs.

Speaking to Law Enforcement Before Seeking an Attorney

Being up against criminal charges puts your freedom and future at risk, and you could harm your outcome by speaking to law enforcement too openly before seeking professional advice, specifically from an attorney.

It is important to choose a criminal defense attorney who:

Has the relevant experience

Is available for support at all hours

Is local to your area

Is properly registered as an attorney

So, if you are in Eau Claire County facing criminal charges, you’d seek out a criminal defense attorney in Eau Claire, WI. With trusted legal representation, you can rest assured your rights are upheld. It will also be easy to navigate the often-complicated legal system that can feel like it’s tying you up in knots. By speaking with them first, you’ll have someone on your side who can properly engage with prosecutors and hopefully reduce the charges. Early guidance truly goes a long way to help your case, so don’t leave it too long.

Getting in Touch with the Accuser

This one is a huge mistake that can lead to even more charges against you. It does not matter the circumstances. Never reach out to the person who has accused you. This can be seen as witness intimidation.

Obstructing or Deleting Evidence in Any Manner

Another huge mistake that’s all too common is obstructing or deleting evidence. That doesn’t just mean the most obvious things like throwing away a weapon, but also the following:

Clearing photos from your mobile phone

Deleting text messages

Deleting emails

Altering CCTV footage

Wiping a phone (restoring it to factory settings)

Shredding paper documents

Cleaning a scene

Doing these can lead to criminal consequences, including potential years-long prison sentences.

Discussing the Case Openly

Whatever you say about the case can be used against you during the trial, so it’s in your best interest to remain silent. That means not speaking to your friends or family about the case via text. Of course, you definitely should not post anything about it on social media, as this can also be used as evidence.

Lying/Giving False Statements

Investigators are extremely good at what they do, particularly when they have technology on their side. If you decide to lie at any point during the case, whether that’s a small lie to a police officer or providing a completely false statement, the chances are this will be found out. Your outcome at that point will look a lot more dire.

So, never give a fake alibi or try to shield the truth in any way. What’s done is done, and it’s up to you to be completely honest about everything, even if you did not commit the offense you are being charged with.