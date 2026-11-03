The Lawyer Who Sat on the Other Side: How Nick Movagar Built M&Y From Two Attorneys

In the first years of his firm, Nick T. Movagar kept having the same conversation. A new client would sit down across from him after a serious crash and describe what they expected to happen next. Report the accident, get checked out, let the insurance company handle the rest. They assumed it would be simple.

It almost never was, and Movagar watched that realization land again and again on people who were already hurt. He co-founded M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers in Los Angeles in 2013 with Steven Yamin, and those early meetings still shape how he works. “Every client who walks in is dealing with something disruptive and often frightening,” he says, “and treating that as routine because we’ve handled similar cases before does them a disservice.”

He tries to remember what that first conversation feels like from the client’s side of the desk. It is one reason he has never been comfortable with a practice built on volume. The firm’s main office is on Wilshire Boulevard.

Leaving a Steady Job

Before M&Y, Movagar worked at a firm in west Los Angeles, representing corporate clients in hospitality and entertainment on the defense side. The work was steady. Leaving it meant starting a firm from scratch, with no existing client base and no guarantee that anyone would trust two attorneys who had switched sides.

He calls that decision the real test of his career. The second hurdle was credibility. Los Angeles has firms that have been around for decades, and M&Y had no history to point to. The partners built one case by case, by litigating instead of taking whatever an insurance company offered first. “That’s a slower way to grow a practice, but it’s the only way I was willing to do it,” he says.

What carried the firm through, in his telling, was discipline. Defense litigation had trained him to make his preparation airtight, because the other side was usually well funded and well prepared. He kept that standard when he moved over to representing injured people, and it gave a firm with no track record the means to start building one.

Knowing How the Other Side Thinks

Movagar, who earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida State University and his law degree at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, says his background is what separates him from many of his peers. “Most personal injury attorneys have never sat on the other side of the table. I have,” he says. He is admitted in California and in the federal courts of the Central, Northern and Eastern Districts of California.

Those years taught him how defense counsel and insurers build a case and where they expect a plaintiff’s lawyer to fold. That knowledge shapes how M&Y approaches a claim from the first day. It also means he does not settle early simply because an offer shows up. Plenty of firms take the first number because it is faster and less risky for them. “I’d rather litigate a contested case through to the result the facts support,” he says. Clients and referring attorneys, he adds, have come to expect that from the firm.

The empathy side of the job came from somewhere other than law school. As a student, he externed at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and volunteered with the Disability Rights Legal Center. Both put him in front of people dealing with a system that was not built with them in mind, and that stayed with him.

He and Yamin had both spent years on the litigation side of the business world, and they kept coming back to the same frustration. Someone gets hurt in a crash and has never dealt with a lawyer or an adjuster. On the other side is a company with a legal team whose whole job is to pay out as little as possible. By the time the injured person figures that out, they have often said or signed something that hurts their case. The people who most needed strong representation were usually the least equipped to get it. M&Y was the partners’ answer: the preparation they had once brought to large institutions, put to work for individuals.

Los Angeles was the place to do it. It is a huge, congested city with heavy traffic and plenty of ways for someone to get seriously hurt through no fault of their own. The partners wanted to build a firm that served that need well rather than quickly.

From Two Lawyers to a Full Caseload

Movagar counts the growth of the firm as his clearest accomplishment. Two attorneys in 2013 became a practice with a full caseload of motor vehicle, rideshare, and premises liability matters across Los Angeles, able to take on contested, well-defended cases on a regular basis. He does not take that for granted.

Outside recognition has followed. Super Lawyers named Movagar a Rising Star, and later a Super Lawyer; The National Trial Lawyers listed him among its Top 100 Trial Lawyers; and he is a member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and Consumer Attorneys of California. He has also appeared on CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, KTLA, and Telemundo.

He points to a kind of work that never shows up on an awards page: keeping track of how changes in the law affect his clients. One example is the change in California’s rideshare insurance requirements that took effect January 1, 2026. It lowers the uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage Uber and Lyft must carry during an active trip. Staying ahead of changes like that, he says, can matter more to the outcome of a case than any honor.

Growing Carefully

The firm has started building a presence in San Jose, an expansion Movagar has taken slowly on purpose. If it keeps making sense for clients there, he would like M&Y to serve more of California, as long as growth never outpaces the quality of representation a caller gets.

He also wants to keep pushing on areas of law that are shifting quickly. Rideshare coverage is one. Multi-vehicle freeway pileups are another, where figuring out who is liable takes real investigative work before anyone talks about a settlement. Working on those problems, he says, keeps the practice sharp.

Underneath the plans, the goal is the one he and Yamin started with in 2013. “I want the people who walk through our door after the worst day of their year to leave knowing someone actually fought for them,” he says.