The Hidden Payroll Cost of Untreated Addiction in the American Workplace

Most companies track their labor costs closely. Overtime, health premiums, recruiting fees, and training budgets all show up in a report someone reviews each quarter. One large cost almost never gets its own line, even though it touches all of those numbers: untreated substance use among employees.

Nobody hides the problem on purpose. It stays out of sight because its effects spread across many budgets instead of landing in one place. A missed shift shows up as overtime. A resignation is logged as turnover. A rise in health claims gets blamed on the insurance market. Added together, these costs can rival what a company spends on major equipment or facilities, yet many leaders never see the total.

This article follows that money. It looks at where the costs come from, why they are so easy to miss, and why treatment is a better investment than silence.

Where the Money Actually Goes

Look at a balance sheet and you won’t find a line called “addiction.” The expense is real, but it moves through ordinary accounts, so it doesn’t look like a single problem.

Absenteeism and the Overtime Chain

Missed work is the most visible cost. Even this one grows past its first appearance. When an employee calls out, someone else covers the shift, often at time and a half. That coworker gets tired. Tired people make more mistakes, and some start calling out themselves.

Research from the National Safety Council puts numbers on this pattern. In an analysis with NORC at the University of Chicago, the council estimated that employers spend an average of $8,817 a year on each worker with an untreated substance use disorder, and found that about one in 12 workers is affected. For a company of 500 people, that works out to roughly 40 employees. It is no longer a rare individual case. It is a steady drain on the budget.

Presenteeism: Showing Up Without Being There

A worker at a desk still counts as present on the attendance sheet. Whether that person is getting anything done is another matter. Hangovers, withdrawal, and constant worry about the next drink or pill all cut into focus. Tasks take longer. Errors slip into reports and orders, and someone has to catch them later, if anyone does.

This loss is hard to measure because it never appears as a missed day. It shows up as a project that ran two weeks late or a client who quietly moved their account elsewhere. Managers often put it down to poor fit or low motivation, and they never look at what’s actually driving it.

Safety Incidents and Insurance Claims

In some jobs the stakes are physical. On a construction site, a warehouse floor, or a delivery route, impaired judgment can cause injuries. Each incident brings workers’ compensation claims, possible regulator investigations, repairs, and higher premiums at renewal. One serious accident can wipe out a year of savings from careful cost control.

Why Leaders Underestimate the Problem

Given how large these numbers are, it’s fair to ask why so many companies miss them. The answer has less to do with carelessness than with how organizations are built.

Costs Split Across Departments

HR sees turnover. Finance sees health claims. Operations sees missed deadlines. Safety sees incidents. Each department holds one piece, and no one is asked to put the pieces together. Split across four reports, a single large problem looks like four small ones.

Stigma Keeps People Quiet

Employees rarely volunteer that they are struggling with alcohol or drugs. Many fear losing their jobs. Others feel ashamed or don’t believe they have a problem. Supervisors, for their part, often avoid the subject because they are unsure what they are allowed to say. The result is a workplace where everyone suspects something is wrong but nobody names it.

Silence can feel like the kind choice. In practice, it lets the problem get bigger.

The Wider National Picture

This isn’t just one company’s problem. The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that substance misuse costs the United States more than $740 billion a year once lost productivity, health care, and crime are counted together. Lost work output makes up a large share of that total. Employers pay much of it indirectly, through the same hidden channels described above.

The Case for Taking Action

Once the costs are clear, the next question is what to do about them. The answer starts with a simple idea: addiction can be treated, and treatment works best when it starts early.

Why Addressing Addiction Early Matters

Substance use problems rarely stay the same. Left alone, they tend to get worse. Tolerance builds, health declines, and the consequences reach further into a person’s work and home life. Stepping in early can change that path before a job is lost or a family is broken apart.

For the person struggling, taking the first step is often the hardest part. It means admitting the problem, asking for help, and trusting that recovery is possible. Structured care makes that step less lonely. Programs such as Soba Recovery offer a range of options, including medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. That lets people choose a level of support that fits their situation instead of forcing everyone into one mold. Getting the right level of care matters, because a plan that fits a person’s life is a plan they are more likely to finish.

Employers have a real part to play here. The same National Safety Council research found that treatment started by an employer tends to succeed more often than treatment urged by friends or family. A job gives people structure, income, and a reason to get well, and a supportive workplace can turn that into lasting motivation.

What Recovery Returns to the Business

The financial argument for treatment is strong. Workers in recovery miss fewer days than colleagues with untreated disorders and often fewer than the average employee. They stay in their jobs longer and use less health care. Each worker who gets well takes pressure off every budget line described earlier.

There is a human return, too, and it’s harder to price. Teams notice when a company treats addiction as a health issue rather than a firing offense. That builds trust, and trust keeps good people around.

Practical Steps Employers Can Take

Change doesn’t require a massive overhaul. Several steps are within reach for most organizations:

Review health plans to confirm they cover detox, residential, and outpatient treatment at fair levels.

Train supervisors to spot warning signs and respond with referrals rather than threats.

Offer confidential access to an employee assistance program and remind staff it exists.

Write return-to-work policies that support people coming back from treatment.

Conclusion

Untreated addiction drains money from the American workplace through channels most leaders never think to connect. Absences, lost focus, accidents, turnover, and health claims each carry part of the cost, and silence keeps the full total out of view. Treatment reverses that pattern, returning healthier employees and steadier budgets to the companies willing to act. Once the cost is visible, ignoring it becomes much harder to justify.