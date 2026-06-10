The Hayati 25K Pod Kit: Is This the Rechargeable Vape UK Vapers Have Been Waiting For?

The disposable ban changed things overnight. Millions of UK vapers who had been happily pulling through a couple of bar vapes a week suddenly had to rethink their entire setup. Some struggled with the switch. Refillable tanks felt too technical, bottled e-liquid too messy, and most pod kits on the market felt like a step down in convenience. The Hayati 25K Pod Kit landed right in the middle of that gap. It kept everything people loved about disposables and stripped out everything they hated. No mess, no coil changes, no faff. Just vape.

What the Hayati 25K Pod Kit Actually Is

Strip away the marketing and you have got a rechargeable battery unit with a screen, a USB-C port, and a twist-to-switch pod system on top. The device itself is compact enough to fit in a jeans pocket without bulk, and the LED display shows you battery level and puff count so you are never caught off guard mid-session.

The Hayati Pro Ultra Plus 25000 comes loaded with two prefilled 2ml pods, each backed by a 10ml auto-refill container that feeds liquid into the pod automatically as you vape. You never touch the liquid yourself. The 2ml pod stays within UK TPD limits while the auto-refill container behind it extends your session dramatically. Two flavours sit inside every pack, and a simple mouthpiece rotation switches between them instantly.

For anyone who wants to see the full kit and flavour options before buying, the Hayati 25000 vape store at Vape Verse has the complete range laid out clearly with current stock and pricing.

The Kit and the Pods Are Not the Same Thing

This confuses a lot of people when they first look at this product, so it is worth being direct about it. The Hayati 25K Pod Kit is the device. The chassis, the battery, the screen. You buy it once and it stays with you.

The prefilled pods are separate. They are what you replace when a set runs out. Each pod pack contains two 2ml prefilled pods and two 10ml auto-fill containers, totalling 24ml of 20mg nicotine salt e-liquid per pack. That works out to roughly 25,000 puffs per pack, which for a moderate vaper is several months of use from a single refill purchase.

When the pods are done, you pull them out, click a fresh set in, and carry on. The device does not go in the bin. That is the whole point of the hayati 25000 prefilled pod kit UK vapers have been adopting since the ban. One device, rotating pods, far less waste and a noticeably lower cost per week compared to burning through disposables.

Why It Holds Up in Daily Use

Flavour consistency is the thing people notice first. The internal mesh coil inside each pod heats the nicotine salt e-liquid evenly, so the taste on puff 24,000 is not noticeably different from puff one. That even performance matters more than most people realise until they have used a device that does not deliver it.

The 20mg nic salt formula gives a fast, smooth nicotine hit without harshness. It suits anyone coming off high-strength disposables who found lower-nicotine pod kits unsatisfying. The MTL draw style keeps it familiar, tight enough to feel like smoking rather than blowing clouds across the room.

Flavour options across the range stretch past 30 varieties. Blue Razz Cherry, Strawberry Watermelon, Lemon Lime, and Mango Ice are among the most popular picks. The dual-flavour format means every pack already gives you two profiles to switch between without buying multiple units. For vape shop owners buying stock in volume, the Hayati vapes collection at Vape Verse Wholesale offers trade pricing on bulk pod orders worth looking into.

What to Expect on Price and Availability

Retail pricing on the kit sits around £10 to £12, with pod packs coming in at roughly £7 to £8 each. Multi-buy deals are common and worth looking out for if you vape regularly. The rechargeable prefilled pod kit UK market has filled up fast since June 2025, but the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus continues to hold its ground because it does not overcomplicate things.

The Hayati 25K Pod Kit is not trying to be flashy. It is trying to be the most convenient rechargeable option available for UK vapers right now, and for most people making that post-ban switch, it delivers exactly that. Pick up a starter kit, run through a couple of flavour packs, and the decision tends to make itself from there.