The Growing Role of Online Giving in Community Health

Community health has never been funded the way hospitals are. A vaccination drive, a school counselor, and a van that carries people to dialysis three towns over, this work sits outside the billing system that pays for treatment, and it has always been covered by a patchwork of public grants, foundation money, and whatever a local organization could assemble.

The patchwork hasn’t gone anywhere. What has changed is that a meaningful slice of it now arrives online, in small amounts, from people who live near the work. Not as a replacement for institutional funding, which it comes nowhere near being, but as the thing covering what institutional funding leaves out.

This article looks at what shifted, why community health turned out to suit online giving better than most causes do, and what this kind of money can and cannot be expected to do.

What actually changed

The technology isn’t new. Online donation pages have been around for two decades. What changed is the sorting.

The money was always local; the route wasn’t.

Community health projects have always drawn on nearby money. Church collections, service club donations, and the pharmacy sponsoring the annual screening day, none of that is recent, and in small towns it has quietly funded much of what gets done.

What that money lacked was a route beyond the room. A collection jar reaches the people who walk past it. A campaign page reaches those same people, everyone they know, and a category of donor already inclined to fund health work but with no way to find a project in a county they had never visited.

Health causes now have their own front door.

For most of the internet’s history, a community health project raising money online did so on a general platform, listed among wedding funds and equipment appeals for the local team. The category has since split, and sites now exist that handle nothing but public health work.

HealthCommons is one of them. Organizers on this fundraising platform pick from a set of cause areas: mental health, food security, housing, healthcare access, and several more, so a donor who cares about one of them can find the work without knowing any of the organizations by name.

That sounds like an administrative detail. In practice it decides who sees a campaign, which is most of what decides whether it funds.

Why community health fits this model

Not every cause translates well to online giving. Community health does, for reasons less about technology than about the shape of the work.

The unit of funding got smaller.

Institutional funders operate in program-sized amounts. A foundation giving away $2 million a year isn’t built to process a $6,000 request for a year of patient transport, and the paperwork costs more than the grant is worth.

Online giving has no such floor. A campaign for $6,000 is an ordinary campaign, and $6,000 is about the size of a great many gaps in community health provision. The model fits the problem more closely than the institutions do.

Donors can see the thing they are buying.

Most causes ask people to fund something abstract: research, advocacy, or capacity. Community health asks them to fund an object or an event. Two hundred blood pressure screenings. A month of a community health worker’s hours. An interpreter for the Thursday clinic.

That specificity cuts both ways, which is why it works. It persuades because people give more readily to what they can picture. It constrains because a campaign promising 200 screenings can be asked afterward how many it delivered.

And the money has followed.

The aggregate figures match the impression. Giving to health organizations in the United States reached $61.43 billion in 2025, a rise of 6.1% in current dollars and a high in inflation-adjusted terms, according to Giving USA, published by Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

That total covers everything from major hospital foundations downward, so it isn’t a measure of community-scale giving by itself. The direction is consistent, though, and the growth arrives as the smaller end of the sector gains more ways to ask.

What it does well, and what it does not

Enthusiasm here tends to outrun the evidence, so the limits are worth stating plainly.

It covers gaps, not baselines.

Nobody seriously argues donation pages should fund public health. The base load, salaries, facilities, disease surveillance, and immunization infrastructure, is a public responsibility and behaves like one: predictable, recurring, and far too large for voluntary giving.

What online campaigns cover is the discretionary edge. The pilot nobody will fund yet. The service that fell out of a budget in March. The thing that costs $4,000 and has no line item anywhere. That edge is small in dollars and disproportionately visible to the people living with it.

It rewards preparation over urgency.

A common assumption is that emotional urgency drives online giving. In community health it mostly doesn’t, not for long. Campaigns built on emergency framing raise quickly and then stall, because urgency has no second act.

What sustains a campaign is duller. A costed plan. An organization donors recognize. A record of having reported honestly on the last one.

It does not distribute evenly.

The most serious limitation is that the model favors groups that already hold advantages. An organization with a communications staffer, a mailing list, and thirty years of local standing will out-raise a newer group doing equally necessary work in a poorer part of the county.

Online giving doesn’t correct for that, and it can widen it. Any honest account has to sit with the fact that the places carrying the widest health gaps often have the least capacity to run a campaign about them.

Where it goes from here

Two developments look likely over the next few years.

The infrastructure gets more specialized.

The general-purpose donation page is being displaced at the edges by tools built for one kind of work, with vetting, cause categories, and reporting formats aimed at a single sector. Health is a clear example: donor trust matters more when the subject is health, and the work is easy to describe in countable units.

Reporting becomes what separates organizations.

As the number of campaigns climbs, the differentiator stops being the story and becomes the follow-up. Groups that publish what they delivered against what they promised build donor bases that renew. Groups that go quiet once the money lands find each campaign harder than the last and usually blame the platform.

What this adds up to

None of this amounts to a transformation in how community health is paid for. Public money and institutional grants remain the overwhelming majority, and the shortfalls that make the news aren’t the kind a donation page closes.

What has changed is narrower and still worth noticing. A category of small, specific, locally understood health work that used to depend on whoever was in the room can now reach people who aren’t. That’s a modest change in the plumbing, not a new model of health financing.

Modest changes in plumbing are, as it happens, how much of community health gets done.