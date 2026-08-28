The G20 Passport Nobody Saw Coming

The last time a G20 economy opened a citizenship-by-investment programme, it was Turkey, and the year was 2017.

Everything launched since has come from a small state. The Caribbean five. Vanuatu. Nauru. Excellent programmes, several of which I recommend regularly — but programmes whose value proposition has always rested on speed and price rather than on the underlying passport being a serious instrument in its own right.

Argentina changes the category. Not incrementally. Entirely.

What is actually on offer

Start with the document, because the document is the product.

The Argentine passport sits inside the global top twenty, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 169 destinations. That includes the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea — the four blocs that matter most to internationally mobile families and the four that the majority of investment-migration passports do not reach in combination.

Then add what no Caribbean passport can offer at any price: Mercosur. The bloc’s Residence Agreement extends residence and work rights across nine South American countries — Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. That is a continent of settlement rights attached to a single application, in the fastest-growing region for high-net-worth relocation in the world.

Expected pricing points to a contribution route starting at USD 300,000 for a single applicant, scaling with family size, or a government bond subscription of USD 800,000. These figures are not yet official and I will not present them as though they were. But hold them against the market for a moment.

A single applicant to a Caribbean programme now pays a minimum contribution of USD 200,000, before due diligence, government fees and professional costs. Argentina is proposing half as much again — and what that additional outlay buys is a top-twenty G20 passport with settlement rights across an entire continent, rather than a small-state document whose visa-free access is currently under review in Brussels.

Fifty per cent more, for a document in a different class entirely. Framed that way, this is not simply the cheapest serious passport on the market. It is the widest gap between price and underlying value that this industry has seen in a decade.

The timing is not an accident

Argentina is arriving precisely as the Caribbean programmes come under sustained European pressure, with the sector working towards a 2028 horizon that will reshape what those passports are worth. Investors who have spent two years watching due diligence tighten, prices rise and visa-free access come under review have been asking the same question: what comes next?

This is what comes next. And it arrives from a direction almost nobody in the industry was watching.

There is a deeper logic to it. Argentina under Milei is running the most aggressive economic liberalisation programme in the hemisphere, and it needs capital — not fee income, but productive capital. The framework points toward qualifying investment in renewable energy, agribusiness, technology, tourism and infrastructure. Argentina has world-class resources in every one of those sectors and has been starved of foreign investment in all of them for a generation.

That alignment matters more than it sounds. Programmes that exist purely to sell passports for budget-line revenue are the ones that attract international criticism and eventually get dismantled. Programmes where the investment does real work in the real economy are the ones that survive. Argentina is building the second kind.

One further detail that has received far less attention than it deserves: a clarification issued in February 2026 confirmed that acquiring Argentine citizenship through the investment route does not automatically trigger Argentine tax residency. For anyone who has ever had to explain to a client why a second citizenship might complicate their tax position, that single provision removes the largest objection to the entire proposition.

Where the programme stands

The programme has not launched. The master agent tender was cancelled in April 2026, and the decree underlying the no-residency principle was declared invalid by two federal courts in June, with the government’s appeal now before the Supreme Court. Implementing regulations have not been published and no application portal exists.

I say that plainly because the people who will do best out of this programme are the ones working from an accurate picture. A government building a national programme of this consequence, in a country with Argentina’s institutional history, was never going to do it in a straight line. The legal architecture is being contested precisely because it is substantial enough to be worth contesting. The administrative agency exists, has an executive director, and has not been wound down. The political will has not moved.

We keep a running record of every confirmed development — decrees, rulings, procurement steps and expected terms — in our Argentina citizenship by investment programme guide, updated as official detail emerges rather than as speculation circulates.

Why preparation beats waiting

Here is what I have learned across seven years in this region and every programme launch I have watched from the inside.

The window in which a new programme is genuinely advantageous is short. Early applicants get the original pricing, the original thresholds, and processing capacity that has not yet been overwhelmed. Late applicants get the revised terms, and the revisions have never once gone in the investor’s favour. Portugal, Greece, Turkey, every Caribbean programme in the last decade — the pattern does not vary. The best terms are the opening terms.

Argentina will not be an exception, and the demand pressure here will be unlike anything the industry has handled. A G20 passport at close to Caribbean pricing, arriving as the Caribbean tightens, in a market that has been waiting for exactly this. The first cohort will be a small one.

What preparation looks like in practice is unglamorous and takes longer than clients expect. Source-of-funds documentation assembled and reconciled. Corporate and personal records apostilled and translated. Structuring reviewed against a framework that rewards productive investment. Family circumstances mapped against eligibility rules that are still being written. None of that requires the programme to be open. All of it takes months, and none of it is wasted — every element transfers directly to Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil or Panama if a client decides to move sooner.

The investors who will secure Argentine citizenship on the opening terms are not the ones who will start when the portal goes live. They are the ones whose files are already complete on the day it does.

The bigger picture

For thirty years this industry has been shaped by small states selling access. Argentina represents something different: a major economy, a top-twenty passport, a continent of settlement rights, and an investment framework pointed at real productive sectors rather than a consolidated fund.

If Argentina executes this well, it does not just add a programme to the market. It changes what the market is for. Every Latin American government with capital needs and an underused passport is watching, and Argentina is writing the template.

That is worth being early for.

By David Lincoln, Founder & Chief Executive, Lincoln Global Partners

David Lincoln is Founder and Chief Executive of Lincoln Global Partners, a citizenship and residency advisory firm with a Latin America–first focus. He holds Paraguayan permanent residency, has been based in the Southern Cone for seven years.